This will go down as the year the Oscars red carpet tried to go green. But what does green mean exactly?

Wear it once but make it compostable? As if Louis Vuitton would ever allow it. Nevertheless, the French fashion house went all in for sustainability on Sunday, creating two custom looks using eco-friendly materials (more on that in a minute), as luxury brands raced to use the Oscars’ global fashion platform to prove they are doing something to save the globe.