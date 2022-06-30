×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Max Mara Resort 2023

Business

H&M Announces Stock Buyback Program Amid Soaring H1 Sales

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning on Fame, Paco Rabanne’s New Scent

How The Oula Company Is Turning Ankara Wax Cloth Into a Contemporary Fashion Brand

Erika Dalya Massaquoi has gone from curating and teaching fashion, as the former assistant dean of the School of Art and Design at FIT New York, to living it as the founder of The Oula Company.

The Oula Company designer Erika Dalya
The Oula Company designer Erika Dalya Massaquoi. Courtesy/Victoria Kovios Mosely

Erika Dalya Massaquoi has gone from curating and teaching fashion, as the former assistant dean of the School of Art and Design at FIT New York, to living it as the founder of The Oula Company.

Using her appreciation of the history of Ankara wax cloth, and inspiration from the Black Is Beautiful movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s, she’s building a contemporary brand based on high-quality cotton, easy-to-wear tops, and short and midi dresses in joyful, graphic, Mod-dish prints.

Last week, she finished a series of personal appearances in Nordstrom stores, which had her traveling to New York, Houston and Los Angeles to host lunches with friends, influencers and staff members, to educate them about her line, which sits next to Farm Rio, Staud and others. Prices are $225 to $375.

For the events, she designed tablecloths and napkins, and gifted earrings, hinting at where she wants to take her growing lifestyle brand, founded in 2015 and named after her great-great-grandmother Lula.

Related Galleries

“I was introduced to African wax fabric through the dashiki, which when I was young you could buy at Sears and Bloomingdale’s,” she said, remembering her mom wearing them in the ‘70s. “It was seeing Cecily Tyson and Aretha Franklin in their beautiful caftans with their hair, and seeing those spreads in Ebony magazine.”

Dutch by birth, what is now a symbol of African fashion was first produced in the 1800s in factories in Helmond, The Netherlands, in an attempt to industrialize Indonesian batiks to be sold in Asian markets, Massaquoi details in her company explainer. Although it was unsuccessful in Asia, the Dutch found a robust market for the fabric in Ghana, and it spread along the West African Coast, morphing into its own creation with African motifs and colorways. African women wore and traded the fabrics, giving them their own meaning and names, beyond the colonial heritage.

“My family, they weren’t wearing Ankara everyday like I wanted to; [they wore it] just for special events, birthday parties and weddings,” said Massaquoi, who grew up in Miami. “I wanted to create a brand where I could wear it every day and share the electricity and the vibrancy and joy with everybody.”

The collection also includes mix and match separates.

“There are a lot of lines celebrating our cultural heritage through textiles, but I wanted to do it in a way that was easy and reserved and not too busy. I sent a dress to [author] Constance White, and I was, like, wear this to the bodega in Brooklyn,” the designer said.

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax
The Oula Company Courtesy

As a New Yorker for 20 years, Massaquoi curated art and culture exhibitions at the Whitney Museum of Art, the Studio Museum in Harlem, and taught at FIT, bringing her Ph.D. in cinema into the fashion discussion.

She moved to Seattle in 2008, continuing to curate for the Seattle Art Museum, the Frye Museum and many more. Then, during the pandemic, she and her family relocated to Denver, where she started getting noticed for her printed face masks.

Nordstrom came calling. In February 2021, she started selling at two stores, then expanded to five and then 10 stores. In one year, Oula has more than doubled its seasonal order volume.

“When I started, I would use my money that I had from curating and I would create a collection every summer. And it was fun.…I was working at my own pace. But now I’m consistently delivering a collection every season, and our commercial business has legitimately begun.”

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax
The Oula Company

She sources her fabrics from ethical partners in India, honoring its history in African-European-Asian cultural exchange, and manufactures the collection in L.A.

The pieces are breezy but substantial, and don’t wrinkle.

“There is a moment of having to sort of educate the customer because the fabric is so thick, and people are used to wearing polyester and other lighter fabrics.  It’s just a different experience for people,” she said. “But once you get the dress on a customer, it’s sold.”

In May, Massaquoi was invited to join McKinsey and Company’s accelerator program for Black founders.

“I’m organizing all my collections so I can photograph them properly…and then I will start fundraising for Series A. Our next collection is going to be resort, and they want to increase the numbers for that,” she said. “I’m so thankful for the collaboration with Nordstrom where they pushed me to scale, but without me in any way sacrificing the quality of the product.”

Maisonette has reached out to collaborate on mommy-and-me pieces, and she’s working with her L.A. factory on printing on jersey, to bring her aesthetic to more sporty pieces. Massaquoi also wants to bring more storytelling to her brand, through social media and videos, and dreams of writing a coffee table book one day on how Ankara has traveled from the African diaspora into popular culture through the decades.

But next up, she’s aiming to secure more wholesale accounts with the help of a few fashion world contacts and mentors, including designers Jeffrey Banks and Mimi Plange.

“I imagine each collection as an art installation. And the whole point is for the prints to clash,” she said, noting that part of the fun of traveling to stores was seeing how people styled the pieces. “In Houston, it was a young mother who wore the dress with her cute little Valentino sneakers, and then there were older Ladies Who Lunch buying the longer dresses. In New York, the mom bought the caftan and the tween bought the minidress. It truly does cross age groups and ethnicities.

“I’m really glad that I didn’t waste time at the beginning trying to figure out who my customer was,” she continued. “As people become more exposed to it and fall in love with it, intuitively, I just sort of know what to do.”

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax
The Oula Company Courtesy/Victoria Kovios Mosely
The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

The Oula Company Turning Ankara Wax

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad