×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

They Were, They Are: Culture News to Watch in 2023

Fashion

Lacoste and Louise Trotter Part Ways

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Puma Teams Up With Koché for Performance-oriented Capsule Collection

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

The Savile Row tailor has been working since 2018 on creating uniforms for BA flight and ground crew. The designs will replace ones created nearly 20 years ago by Julien Macdonald.

The new British Airways uniform, designed by Ozwald Boateng. The new uniforms will debut in the spring.
One of the new British Airways uniforms designed by Ozwald Boateng, with the ripple pattern scarf. Courtesy.

LONDON Ozwald Boateng has given new meaning to runway design with the debut of his first clothing and accessories collection for British Airways staff.

The Savile Row tailor has created the first new uniforms for in-flight and ground workers in nearly 20 years. The last designer to dress the staff was Julien Macdonald.

The uniforms, which have been made from bespoke, easy-care fabrics, have been a long time coming. Boateng started working on them in 2018, but ran into delays during the pandemic when the airline grounded its fleet and temporarily suspended staff.

Related Galleries

Over the past four years, he’s treated the job like a high-security mission, shadowing BA staff in their various roles; conducting “secret trials on the air and ground,” and polling more than 1,500 employees about fit and comfort, according to BA.    

Ozwald Boateng has designed the new uniforms for BA flight and ground crew.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ chairman and chief executive officer, said the uniforms represent the brand and “the very best of modern Britain, helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.”

The collection features a tailored, three-piece suit for men with regular and slim-fit trousers, while there are dress, skirt and trouser options for women.

Women can also wear a jumpsuit as part of their uniform, which BA described as “an airline first.” Boateng has also created tunic and hijab options for female staff.

The designer has created a pattern inspired by the movement of air over a metal wing. It flutters across the entire collection, appearing on jackets, T-shirts, buttons and ties.

The jacquard fabric on the tailored clothing features a variation of the airline’s signature blue and red, ribbon-like speedmarque.

Prototypes were tested on members of the cabin and flight crew during cargo flights across Europe, while engineers “secretly” trialed their new uniforms out of the public eye at Manchester and Cotswold Airports.

Many of the outdoor garments were tested under deluge showers and in freezers at minus-18 degrees Celsius, or minus-0.4 degrees Fahrenheit, to ensure they were water-resistant, and fit for extreme weather.

More than 30,000 people will don the new uniforms starting in the spring.

Boateng described the job as a “vast and painstaking undertaking, and it went far beyond clothes. It was about creating an energetic shift internally.

“One of my main objectives was to create something that spoke to, and for, the airline’s colleagues,” Boateng said, adding that he wanted to design “something that inspired and empowered them, encouraged them to conduct their roles with pride and, most importantly, to ensure that they felt seen and heard.”

Part of the ground crew uniform for BA designed by Ozwald Boateng.

BA said more than 90 percent of the garments have been produced using sustainable fabrics from blends of recycled polyester and that the airline is only working with manufacturers that are members of the Better Cotton Initiative

BA said old Julien Macdonald uniforms will be donated to the airline’s museum or to charity or will be recycled to create toys and other items.

Boateng’s BA debut comes almost a year after his first London show in more than a decade.

Last February, the tailor staged an event at London’s Savoy Theatre celebrating creativity in the British Black community, with musical performances, poetry readings and a runway show with 100 looks worn by a cast that included Idris Elba, Dizzee Rascal, Goldie, Pa Salieu, Rapman and Unknown T.

During the event Boateng, who served as creative director of Givenchy Homme between 2004 and 2007, showed dresses, kimonos, velvet tuxedos, wide-legged trousers, tailored jackets and outerwear in his signature prints, inspired by Kente fabric and Adinkra symbols from Africa.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Hot Summer Bags

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ozwald Boateng Hits the Runway With Design Debut for British Airways

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad