Naomi Campbell opened Paris Couture Week with a video address dedicated to the “fight for equality and diversity.”

“This is a call for action we are making,” she said, wearing sleeveless T-shirt bearing the words PHENOMENALLY BLACK.

Seated on a cream-colored sofa in a gilded room, a crystal chandelier behind her head, Campbell quoted Nelson Mandela and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It is up to us, it is up to you to start enforcing inclusion of the multitude of identities that compose our countries,” she said. “The time has come to build a more equitable industry with a good form of checks and balances.

“It is now more than ever compulsory to include them in a permanent way, and not a transient one,” she added.

The supermodel urged “regular and sustainable conversations with minorities from each countries and cultures, who already invisible actors of this mega industry.

“It starts now, in France,” she concluded. “I am Naomi Campbell and I declare Paris couture fashion week ouvert. Merci.”

SCHIAPARELLI:

With no new collection this season, Schiaparelli presented a short film showing creative director Daniel Roseberry sketching what it dubbed an “Imaginary Collection.” He was seated on a bench in Washington Square Park in New York, where he was marooned during the lockdown.

“Life today is lived according to opposites; the pandemic has inverted everything we knew. Now, instead of a team to execute this collection, I just have my own imagination. Instead of the Place Vendôme in Paris, it’s been designed and sketched on a park bench,” the designer said in a statement.

His drawings featured nods to founder Elsa Schiaparelli including a shocking pink column dress; a jacket with leg-of-mutton sleeves, and a “chandelier” top. The house hopes to show a capsule collection of these designs in Los Angeles in December.

“Everything has changed, but imagination, and the drive to create, has never been more relevant, or more profound. This collection is a tribute to that impulse to create,” said Roseberry. “Someday very soon, I will venture back to Paris and hand these styles off to the atelier. We will make a portion of these and take them around the world to share with our valued clients and stylists.”

ULYANA SEERGENKO:

Ulyana Sergeenko shared a three-part video showcasing the ancestral lacemaking techniques that formed the backdrop for her collection of vintage-inspired power dressing pieces.

DIOR:

Chiuri tapped Italian director Matteo Garrone to produce a short film without dialogue showcasing the intricate outfits of the collection, which will be posted online today at 2.30 p.m. Paris time. “We really wanted a tale about this idea of the magic dream of couture,” she said.

