Color? Power? High chic? This image implies all of the above, but john Galliano and Maison Margiela aren't confirming anything yet. The brand's Artisanal Co-ed Collection will be revealed in four installments beginning on Wednesday, July 8th.

Maison Margiela Artisanal Co-ed Collection will be revealed in four installments beginning today.

Courtesy Photo

MAISON MARGIELA:

The last day of digital shows at Paris Couture Week started with John Galliano’s initial teaser for his Maison Margiela Artisanal Coed Collection.

Galliano will show the collection in a manner that couldn’t be done live (at least no one has tried it): in installments. Today’s teaser will be followed by two others, on July 11 and 15 and the culmination, on July 16, which a brand statement referred to as “a final revelation.”

FRANCK SORBIER:

More on Paris Couture Week:

Bridget Foley’s Diary: That Old-School Runway Is Looking Pretty Good

Paris Couture Week Day 1: Watch All the Shows

Paris Couture Week Day 2: Watch All the Shows

You May Also Like

Haute Couture Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week valentino