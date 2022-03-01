Paris Inspirations Fall 2022

From authors to current events, from magic to meditation, for fall 2022, designers looked to the past and present, as well as thoughts and hopes for the future, to fuel their Paris collections.

“No war in Ukraine,” pined Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter of Botter.

“My inspiration this season is Tove Ditlevsen, a well-known writer in Denmark. I fell in love with her poetry as a teenager, it’s so beautiful and brave. The mood in the collection plays with notions of hyper-femininity skirts and dresses are pulled up to shorter hemlines while still maximizing volume,” said Cecilie Bahnsen.

“Perhaps the future belongs to magic, and it’s we women who control magic,” said author J.G. Ballard in “Rushing to Paradise,” as cited by the design team at Koché.“

“The fall 2022 collection is a meditation on seemingly opposite worlds: past and future, vintage and modern, analogue and digital, masculine and feminine,“ noted the Nehera team.

And some simply looked to the energy of the City of Light.

“Paris, where visions from the past forever dance with visions of the future,” said Kobi Halperin of Ungaro.