Paul Smith, Mulberry Create Unisex Bag Collection

Two of Britain’s best-known labels, Paul Smith and Mulberry, have worked together for the first time on a series of unisex totes and crossbody bags that debuted Friday at Smith’s Paris runway show.

The two companies have reworked Mulberry’s classic messenger bag, the Antony, using Smith’s signature stripe webbing straps, colorblocking and Shadow Stripe embossing.

The capsule includes two new creations, the Antony Clip and the Antony Tote. Each style is made in the U.K. at Mulberry’s carbon-neutral factories in Somerset with leather sourced from Gold Standard tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group.

In an interview, Paul Smith said he liked the idea of the bags being made in England (his accessories are normally manufactured in Spain and Italy), and said the two companies had much in common.

Both were founded within a year of each other — Paul Smith opened in 1970 and Mulberry in 1971. Smith also knows Mulberry’s founder Roger Saul, who is no longer involved with the brand.

“You could say our brands grew up and came of age together. I think that’s partly why we share such a similar approach to creativity and craft — that, and our Britishness,” Smith said.

“It was so wonderful to have the opportunity to keep production in the U.K. Sustainability and circularity is very important to both of our companies. It was front of mind when we were working on the collaboration,” he added.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive officer of Mulberry, noted that the ’70s was “a time of unrestrained creativity and dynamic collaboration that allowed both our brands to thrive,” and said the collaboration showed a “shared appreciation for heritage style and a history of championing the British creative community.”

He described the new collection as “timeless, versatile and unisex. It can be passed down from one generation to the next. And we are proud that the full collection will be made in the U.K. at our two carbon-neutral Somerset factories.”

Mulberry has shifted its sustainability efforts into high gear, making a series of pledges as part of its Made to Last manifesto. Among its many commitments, it sources 100 percent of its leather from environmentally accredited tanneries and has an in-house platform that sells vintage and pre-owned Mulberry bags.

The company also has a Lifetime Service center at its Somerset factory where customers can get their bags and leather goods repaired and rejuvenated. Mulberry said the center restores more than 10,000 bags a year.

Smith’s partnership with Mulberry comes in the wake of his recent collaboration with Adidas and the English soccer team Manchester United on a limited-edition Stan Smith sneaker. Smith already serves as the club’s official tailoring partner and outfits the team for match days.

Prices for the Mulberry x Paul Smith bags will start from 450 pounds, and will be available in Mulberry and Paul Smith stores worldwide.