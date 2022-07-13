×
Perfect Moment Banks Investment from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas

This marks the first time the couple has entered into a business partnership in fashion. 

A ski sweater from Perfect Moment.
A ski sweater from Perfect Moment. Courtesy Photo

LONDON – Perfect Moment, the sports brand known for its glamorous skiwear, has new investors in Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the actor, philanthropist, Gloria Vanderbilt and Max Factor ambassador, and Nick Jonas, the recording artist and actor.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a joint statement from the brand and the investors, this marks the first time the couple has entered into a business partnership in fashion.

Chopra Jonas and Jonas are longtime customers of the brand and will play a “substantial role” in the company as it expands its global footprint and breaks into new markets in Asia and the Middle East, the statement said.

Perfect Moment’s biggest markets are currently the U.K. and the U.S., and more expansion is planned in those regions.

It was originally created for extreme sports racers before moving into the fashion arena. Going forward, the company said it plans to put more of a focus on its existing menswear collection to create a “balanced offering” for its full consumer base.

Perfect Moment’s co-founder and creative director Jane Gottschalk said the “fun, diverse, business-savvy couple” would “help us grow the brand to the next level. They are admired globally not only for their talent but for their passion for life and impeccable taste.”

Chopra Jonas said that “not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level, is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.”

Jonas said “we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.”

CEO Negin Yeganegy said it was important for the brand to bring in “like-minded partners who can elevate the brand even further. Not only do they live and breathe the brand, but their proven track record of successful business endeavours makes them ideal partners.”

Perfect Moment was founded in Chamonix in 1979 by Thierry Donard, the French racer-turned filmmaker. In 2010, the headquarters moved to Hong Kong and then London after Jane and Max Gottschalk bought the brand.

