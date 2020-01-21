We launched 3.1 Phillip Lim in 2005 and will be celebrating our 15th anniversary this coming fall 2020.

As my brand looks ahead to this important milestone, grateful for all of the success and blessings we have enjoyed, it feels like we have lost some spontaneity, and dare I say, humanity.

For the past few months, our collective internal conversations have been focused on sustainability in all its forms — product, environmental, but also human. How to make less and mean more, how to create an environment in which our global team can operate sustainably, efficiently and happily, without the inevitable burnout that afflicts us all in this data and deadline driven moment.

I realize how much I miss the experience of my own discoveries and I wish to reclaim that. I’d like to take a moment to breathe, to allow myself the time to think about the act of joyful creation again, not just the hustle. To take a step back and re-examine the picture with a bit of human perspective. And to afford that same luxury to my amazing team, who keeps the wheels running.

Having the courage to step back, to try, to experiment, and to accept the results as well as the accidents, as they come, seems more urgent now than ever if we are to successfully sustain ourselves and our business for the next 15 years.

For this reason, we have made the decision to forgo our regularly scheduled February show. My hope is that in slowing down we can allow ourselves this extra time for introspection, contemplation and exploration.