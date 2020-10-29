Phoebe Tonkin is getting into loungewear.

The actress has been working on her debut fashion line since June, when she realized she had been living in pajamas for three months during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was changing four times a day, but everything was a weird version of pajamas,” Tonkin told WWD via Zoom. “I wanted something that felt as cozy and comfortable as sweatpants, but was more polished, tailored and refined.”

LesJour offers cozy and chic uniforms for the Work From Home set. The brand is launching direct-to-consumer with six styles — four tops and two bottoms — in three colorways, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. Each piece, which retails for less than $200, is made of EcoVero, a renewable material comprised of wood and wood pulp, and comes in biodegradable packaging from Better Packaging Co. New styles and colors will drop every six weeks on LesJour’s web site.

“I’m passionate about the environment and sustainability,” Tonkin said. “If I’m putting something else into the world, I have to make sure it’s durable, sustainable, that we’re doing all of the homework for the consumer so they don’t have to worry about it. When I’m buying things, I want to be able to trust what I’m spending money on is doing that work.”

The brand is self-funded by Tonkin and based in Los Angeles, where she recently relocated from New York City. Due to COVID-19, she and the LesJour team were forced to work entirely via Zoom, which Tonkin called “a big game-changer.”

LesJour is Tonkin’s first fashion design venture. It will remain direct-to-consumer for the foreseeable future, since Tonkin shops primarily online and via Instagram. The designs, she said, are inspired by Chanel.

“I’ve been working with Chanel for the last few years and learning by osmosis,” Tonkin said. “Chanel is incredible in that everything is so beautifully tailored, so flattering. A lot of those pieces are staples. [LesJour] came out of what I felt is flattering on a bunch of different body shapes. I’ve probably worn the same style for 10 years — jeans, ballet flats and a sweater. I love that classic French style. This is one step further in terms of coziness and comfort.”

