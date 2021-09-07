×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

Fashion

Highlights from a Special Edition of Milan Design Week

Fashion

Moore From New York: Welcome to New York Fashion Week, the Same but Different

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt With New, Organic Capsule

Karl Templer has worked with Tonne Goodman on a collection inspired by the classic white tailored shirt.

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt
A look from the new Ports 1961 white shirt capsule collection. Image courtesy of Ports 1961

LONDON — Karl Templer has added a sustainability angle to his Ports 1961 collection, a clothing capsule called The Essential Edit, inspired by the white shirt and made with organic fabrics supplied by Ratti.

Templer has teamed with Tonne Goodman, Vogue’s sustainability editor, on the collection of oversize shirts, T-shirts, a pair of trousers and a dress. There is also an ivory sweater made with recycled cashmere and a sustainable silk scarf.

He said in an interview the capsule would become a permanent part of the collection, and noted that the tailored white shirt had long been part of the Ports 1961 DNA. “This collection is a nod to the past — and to where we want to go,” with a more sustainable approach,” Templer said.

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt
A look from the new Ports 1961 white shirt capsule collection. Image courtesy of Ports 1961

The white shirt, he added, “symbolizes purity, gentle power, confidence and ease.” He said the environmental angle is evident both in the sourcing — and the size — of the collection.

Related Galleries

Templer worked with the Italian textile manufacturer Ratti on the fabrics. Ratti’s manufacturing processes reduce water waste, as well as energy and chemical use. “Respect, prevention and safeguarding are essential values of our corporate culture,” the company said.

He also wanted to create something that was “pure and timeless. There’s a simplicity and a reduction to this collection — these are pieces that can be carried into future seasons and can be the building blocks of a wardrobe.”

Templer said he chose to work with Goodman — who styled the collection and the look book — because of her “style and ethics” in the environmental sphere. The look book was shot by Ethan James Green.

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt
A look from the new Ports 1961 white shirt capsule collection. Image courtesy of Ports

Goodman added that the collection “acts as a starting point for the brand, allowing it to explore ways to introduce sustainability into its core collections over the long term.” She described the classic white shirt as “the most important and enduring piece in my wardrobe.”

The Essential Edit will be sold in Ports 1961 stores, online and through 10 Corso Como. Prices range from 100 euros for the silk scarf to 450 euros for the tailored shirts.

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad