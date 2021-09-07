Ports 1961 Spotlights the White Shirt With New, Organic Capsule

LONDON — Karl Templer has added a sustainability angle to his Ports 1961 collection, a clothing capsule called The Essential Edit, inspired by the white shirt and made with organic fabrics supplied by Ratti.

Templer has teamed with Tonne Goodman, Vogue’s sustainability editor, on the collection of oversize shirts, T-shirts, a pair of trousers and a dress. There is also an ivory sweater made with recycled cashmere and a sustainable silk scarf.

He said in an interview the capsule would become a permanent part of the collection, and noted that the tailored white shirt had long been part of the Ports 1961 DNA. “This collection is a nod to the past — and to where we want to go,” with a more sustainable approach,” Templer said.

A look from the new Ports 1961 white shirt capsule collection. Image courtesy of Ports 1961

The white shirt, he added, “symbolizes purity, gentle power, confidence and ease.” He said the environmental angle is evident both in the sourcing — and the size — of the collection.

Templer worked with the Italian textile manufacturer Ratti on the fabrics. Ratti’s manufacturing processes reduce water waste, as well as energy and chemical use. “Respect, prevention and safeguarding are essential values of our corporate culture,” the company said.

He also wanted to create something that was “pure and timeless. There’s a simplicity and a reduction to this collection — these are pieces that can be carried into future seasons and can be the building blocks of a wardrobe.”

Templer said he chose to work with Goodman — who styled the collection and the look book — because of her “style and ethics” in the environmental sphere. The look book was shot by Ethan James Green.

A look from the new Ports 1961 white shirt capsule collection. Image courtesy of Ports

Goodman added that the collection “acts as a starting point for the brand, allowing it to explore ways to introduce sustainability into its core collections over the long term.” She described the classic white shirt as “the most important and enduring piece in my wardrobe.”

The Essential Edit will be sold in Ports 1961 stores, online and through 10 Corso Como. Prices range from 100 euros for the silk scarf to 450 euros for the tailored shirts.