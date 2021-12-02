×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $13 Million Quarter and Navigating the Path Forward

Business

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Moves to Buy Back Sean John Brand

Business

Italian Fashion and Textile Sector On Track for Full Recovery

Prime Video’s ‘Harlem’ Brings Back the Fun in Fashion

When it comes to the show’s wardrobe, it’s giving everything the pandemic didn’t: fun, glamour and anything but drab leisure looks.

Poster for Amazon Prime Video series
Courtesy of Prime Video

Harlem is coming to Prime Video in full and living color—with a vivid costume wardrobe to match. The kind that’ll make people yearn for real places to go again.

The new series, which follows four fashionable girlfriends as they navigate life, love and isms, with a love letter to the historic Upper Manhattan epicenter of Black culture woven throughout the backdrop, premieres Friday with a launch event that promises to bring the show’s—and the city’s—spirit to life.

Prime Video’s “Harlem Ever After” community event for the Amazon Original series created, written and executive produced by “Girls Trip” co-writer Tracy Oliver, will transform the Harlem Parish on W. 118 Street on Friday and Saturday into a hub of culture, Black entrepreneurship and fashion.

There’ll be Harlem-inspired murals from local artists, a panel discussion by Harlem native and award-winning entrepreneur and psychotherapist Bea Arthur titled, “Harlem Hustle: A New Era for Black Business and Entrepreneurship,” and Black-owned businesses, like Mented Cosmetics and the Harlem Candle Company, will be featured at the event. Refreshments, music and entertainment will also come courtesy of Black-owned, local businesses.

Related Galleries

a rendering of Harlem Ever After event for Harlem Amazon Prime Video series
A rendering of the Harlem Ever After setup at Harlem Parish ahead of the Dec. 3-4 event Courtesy of Prime Video

In collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row, celebrity designer Kimberly Goldson will select designs inspired by the series and its characters, which will be on display throughout the event. Harlem’s leading characters—Meagan Good as “Camille,” a popular young anthropology professor; Grace Byers as “Quinn,” a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer; Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” a say-anything singer and actress, and Jerrie Johnson as “Tye” a successful, queer dating-app creator—each bring a style of their own to the show, and Goldson has worked to capture it with the collection for Harlem Ever After.

“After a preview of a few episodes, I immediately understood each character’s distinct personality and sense of style,” Gold, who will also give a talk Friday on fashion’s ability to empower through self-expression, told WWD. “The fun for me was selecting looks that went back to the beginning of our KG catalogue of 10 years through our unreleased, upcoming Spring 2022 collection. I was inspired to find looks that matched Camille’s sexy, cool professor, Tye’s androgynous boss vibes, Quinn’s posh luxury and Angie’s bold and colorful life.”

When it comes to the show’s wardrobe, it’s giving everything the pandemic didn’t: fun, glamour and anything but drab leisure looks. Coats are a standout—and the dazzling display finished, in some instances, with fur-cuffed gloves, would make it seem fine for winter to settle in and stay a while.

Here, WWD chats with “Harlem” costume designer Deirdra E. Govan for some insight into her inspiration for creating the cast’s chic style.

A scene with the lead cast of Amazon Prime Video's 'Harlem'
A scene with the lead cast of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Harlem’ Sarah Shatz/Amazon

WWD: What was most important to you in costuming the lead characters for “Harlem”?

Deirdra E. Govan: It was important for my costume designs for the show’s characters to be aspirational, yet grounded. I wanted to go beyond the surface. The style of the show is global in scope. I want to draw upon those like myself, who have lived in and experienced all that Harlem was and now is. I think you have to be here to live it, feel it, taste it, fail and succeed to really understand it. It is a melting pot with a unique cultural core and the design of the show reflects that.

WWD: Who are some key designers you drew on or returned to the most?

D.E.G.: Our ladies’ closets ranged from Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Christopher John Rodgers, Rachel Come, Zimmerman, Marni, Sandro, Alexis, and more.

WWD: And please tell us about the coats—to whom do we owe these statements?

D.E.G.: Philip Lim, Saint Laurent, Nili Logan, Avec Les Filles, Isabel Marant, Sandro, Sonia Rykiel, Staud, Missoni, Coach, Versace, Dries Van Noten and more.

One of the standout coats on 'Harlem' character "Camille" played by Meagan Good
One of the standout coats on ‘Harlem’ character “Camille” played by Meagan Good Sarah Shatz/Amazon Prime Video

WWD: Was it also important to you to highlight Black designers with the costumes you chose?

D.E.G.: Absolutely! But it was not meant to be myopic in scope. The characters’ storylines were the guide and I wanted to make sure that these characters not only shopped and supported local designers (including Quinn herself), but also to show that the style choices of what they wore on the show spoke to who they were, where they are at a specific point in their lives. Here is just a taste of a few of the Black fashion designer’s that I chose: FeNoel, Brother Vellies, Malone Souliers, Cushnie, Oak & Corn, Studio One Eighty Nine, Christopher John Rodgers, Wales Bonner…

WWD: The color in the clothing is striking, even coordinating with the surrounding scenes—what were your thoughts behind this?

D.E.G.: I am a color and pattern fanatic. I’m not afraid to mix as long as there is a balance to the eye. The production designer [Javier Vara] and I have a short hand in communicating creatively, having worked together before on Tracy Oliver’s “First Wives Club” Season 1. During our pre-production research phase, we would often be in the same creative zone because we were so invested in the story. In my design research and mood boards, each character has a color palette that is distinctly their own and represents the arc of their story for the season.

WWD: And Harlem, the place, really seems at the heart of all of that. How did it influence what you chose to dress the characters in?

D.E.G.: Harlem is a study of contrast and contradictions. Its story is constantly evolving. There is a shedding of the old and the consistent reinvention in creating the new. The various art forms of dress have historically been influenced by many crucial moments in Harlem’s history. It’s political, joyful, edgy and irreverent. Underneath beats an eclectic soul heart. I think that Harlem’s fashion story could be influenced by movements and social change. But it is important to note that the design decisions I’ve made for these characters reflect Harlem’s own unique style vocabulary. These choices were born out of wanting to define a greater narrative of fashion for Black women. It might be based in Harlem, but the style reach is infinite. Learning from Harlem’s historic past can be a blueprint to the future. Certain styles often repeat themselves and show up in new and fresh silhouettes, textures and colors. Like all things, time waits for no one. Harlem’s fashion scene ebbs and flows in time to moments and movements alike.

 

A line from character Camille in the opening of episode two, overlaid with throwback shots of Harlem street scenes, gives a nod to the nostalgia for old Harlem and the Black culture and community upliftment the series channels and champions, alongside its full spectrum telling of Black women’s stories—as they face strength, weakness, triumphs and all:

“They say if you don’t learn from the past, you’re bound to repeat it. Inherent in that expression is the assumption that repeating history is bad, something to avoid. However, here in the Harlem of today, anthropologists tell us that by learning who we were, what the city was, we might get lucky enough to repeat it.”

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Prime Video’s New ‘Harlem’ Series Puts

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad