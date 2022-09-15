Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, Make Their First Solo Appearance Since Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

LONDON — The new Prince and Princess of Wales are honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s death by visiting different counties in the U.K. to greet members of the public.

On Thursday afternoon, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Sandringham House in Norfolk, east of England. This was the first time the royals, whose titles have just changed, have been seen together without any other senior members of the family present since the queen’s passing.

Sandringham House is one of the royal residences of King Charles III and where Kings George VI and George V died. In 2021, Sandringham was the subject of Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana biopic “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart.

On Saturday, William invited Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to pay tribute to their late grandmother and to greet members of the public outside Windsor Castle.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, carrying a Grace Han top-handle bag in Sandringham. WireImage

The “fab four” as they’ve been dubbed in the British press, reunited again on Wednesday afternoon at Westminster Hall, where the queen’s coffin will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral.

On the visit to Sandringham, Kate wore a new bespoke black Catherine Walker coat with Gianvito Rossi heels and a black Grace Han top-handle bag. She added a tribute to the queen by wearing the late monarch’s diamond and pearl earrings.

Prince William wore a classic navy suit with a skinny black tie.

When Prince Albert died in 1861, Queen Victoria vowed to never wear colorful clothes again. She adopted a strict dress code of black for four decades until her death in 1901. During her era, pearl earrings became the custom for mourning jewelry.