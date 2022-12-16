×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Lanvin Group’s Roller-coaster Wall Street Introduction

Fashion

Dior Women’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Givenchy Offers New Capsule Collection Recognizing Walt Disney Co.’s 100th Anniversary

A Dostoevsky Tale for Modern Time: The Waleses Step Out for Christmas Concert Amid Family Feud

The Christmas concert was taped and will air on Christmas Eve on the British TV channel ITV.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. Spearheaded by Catherine, Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, this year's carol service is dedicated to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey Getty Images

LONDON — It’s a new day and the Prince and Princess of Wales are humming a new tune to distract from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton put on another united front at the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” concert at Westminster Abbey following their annual Christmas card reveal with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Christmas concert was taped and will air on Christmas Eve on the British TV channel ITV.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 15: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. Spearheaded by Catherine, Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, this year's carol service is dedicated to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend the “Together at Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Getty Images

William and Kate were joined later by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The young prince wore a formal navy suit like his father and the princess wore a burgundy red coat to match her mother.

Kate’s coat was from Eponine London, which she owns in cobalt blue and first wore it in public to the COP26 reception in November 2021.

The princess added long drop earrings from high street brand Accessorize that retail for 14 pounds.

On Wednesday, the Waleses dominated British newspaper covers with their family shot by the royal family’s photographer Matt Porteous. Tabloids such as the Daily Express and Daily Mail cheered on the cover with the captions: “Let’s keep smiling through” and “Finally, something to cheer us all up.”

NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO SALES. NO USE AFTER 31ST DECEMBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Matt Porteous. The photograph is being made available by way of license on condition that: The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2022 without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this undated handout image released by Kensington Palace on December 13, 2022, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen in Norfolk, England. The photograph, which features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year. (Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen in Norfolk, England. Kensington Palace via Getty Imag

In the relaxed photo, the family of five are all walking holding hands on a clear path on a sunny day.

Kate is wearing a white broderie anglaise shirt from British label M.i.h Jeans; skinny denim jeans, and a pair of white Superga trainers. Meanwhile, Charlotte wears a short blue jumpsuit from Spanish brand Sfera.

Prince William and Prince George are both wearing pieces from Ralph Lauren — William in a navy shirt with two buttons undone and the arms loosely rolled up and George in a light blue polo untucked and unbuttoned with shorts. 

The youngest, Prince Louis, wears a black and white striped polo tucked into blue shorts, the same shade as George’s shirt.

It’s a week of damage control for the Waleses as they wait for a Christmas miracle for everything to be restored back to how it was pre-Netflix-gate.

