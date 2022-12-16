A Dostoevsky Tale for Modern Time: The Waleses Step Out for Christmas Concert Amid Family Feud

LONDON — It’s a new day and the Prince and Princess of Wales are humming a new tune to distract from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton put on another united front at the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” concert at Westminster Abbey following their annual Christmas card reveal with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Christmas concert was taped and will air on Christmas Eve on the British TV channel ITV.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend the "Together at Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

William and Kate were joined later by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The young prince wore a formal navy suit like his father and the princess wore a burgundy red coat to match her mother.

Kate’s coat was from Eponine London, which she owns in cobalt blue and first wore it in public to the COP26 reception in November 2021.

The princess added long drop earrings from high street brand Accessorize that retail for 14 pounds.

On Wednesday, the Waleses dominated British newspaper covers with their family shot by the royal family’s photographer Matt Porteous. Tabloids such as the Daily Express and Daily Mail cheered on the cover with the captions: “Let’s keep smiling through” and “Finally, something to cheer us all up.”

Prince William , Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen in Norfolk, England.

In the relaxed photo, the family of five are all walking holding hands on a clear path on a sunny day.

Kate is wearing a white broderie anglaise shirt from British label M.i.h Jeans; skinny denim jeans, and a pair of white Superga trainers. Meanwhile, Charlotte wears a short blue jumpsuit from Spanish brand Sfera.

Prince William and Prince George are both wearing pieces from Ralph Lauren — William in a navy shirt with two buttons undone and the arms loosely rolled up and George in a light blue polo untucked and unbuttoned with shorts.

The youngest, Prince Louis, wears a black and white striped polo tucked into blue shorts, the same shade as George’s shirt.

It’s a week of damage control for the Waleses as they wait for a Christmas miracle for everything to be restored back to how it was pre-Netflix-gate.