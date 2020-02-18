By  on February 18, 2020

LONDON — London Fashion Week closed on a highly optimistic — and intimate — note thanks to Princess Anne and Alighieri designer Rosh Mahtani, the latest recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Mahtani gathered a small group of industry figures, Princess Anne included, to The Crypt of St. Etheldreda’s church, a stone’s throw from Hatton Garden, where she manufactures her jewels.

