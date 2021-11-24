×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

How Grooming Is Introducing Men to Self-care and Redefining Masculinity

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alber Elbaz Tribute Show to Get Museum Treatment

Business

Black Friday: Retailers Ready and Set to Go

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among Seven Finalists for 2022 Woolmark Prize

The theme of this year’s program is “Play,” and the winner will be announced in April.

Priya Ahluwalia
Priya Ahluwalia Virginie Khateeb for WWD

LONDON — Woolmark has a new cohort of finalists for the 2022 prize, seven brands from six countries that will compete for the international accolade that comes with 200,000 Australian dollars, or $144,000.

The finalist designers and brands are Ahluwalia and Saul Nash from the U.K.; Egonlab (France); Jordan Dalah (Australia); Mmusomaxwell (South Africa); Peter Do (U.S.), and Rui (China).

“Our aim is to support designers to think beyond today, highlighting the innovation, versatility and sustainability of Merino wool, and to showcase its basis for new technologies to meet the needs of tomorrow’s customer,” said John Roberts, chief executive officer of Australian Wool Innovation, the parent company of The Woolmark Company.

Roberts added that this year’s theme is “Play,” with finalists invited to experiment with textiles, design and business practices, and “drive change and innovation for a brighter future.”

Related Galleries

Each finalist will receive a grant of 60,000 Australian dollars, or $43,329, for the development of a Merino wool collection. They will also be supported by the program’s education and mentoring initiative.

A group shot of the seven Woolmark 2022 Prize finalists.
A group shot of the seven Woolmark 2022 Prize finalists. Courtesy image

Mentors include Holli Rogers, chief brand officer, Farfetch; Sinéad Burke, an educator and advocate; Sara Sozzani Maino, head of Vogue Talents, and Shaway Yeh, founder of YehYehYeh and group style editorial director of Modern Media Group.

The finalists will present a Merino wool collection for fall 2022, focusing on transparency in the supply chain. As part of the project they’ll be working with Common Objective, which offers tech solutions for companies looking to become more sustainable.

The winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts in April, and the seven finalists will have the chance to be stocked at leading stores, via the International Woolmark Prize Retailer Network.

One finalist will be awarded the International Woolmark Prize. The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation will be awarded to another finalist, with the winner receiving 100,000 Australian dollars, or $72,000.

There will also be a Woolmark Supply Chain Award “for outstanding contribution from a trade partner driving wool supply chain innovation.”

This year’s International Woolmark Prize finalists are part of an alumni network that includes Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, Emily Bode Aujla, Richard Malone, Angel Chen, Gabriela Hearst, Rahul Mishra and Matty Bovan.

The Woolmark Company is a subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation, a not-for-profit enterprise that conducts research, development and marketing along the worldwide supply chain for Australian wool on behalf of the approximately 60,000 wool growers that help to fund the company.

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among 7

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad