LONDON – The British Fashion Council has tapped Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its new ambassador for Positive Change, charged with supporting the organization’s efforts to use fashion “as a positive platform to inspire future generations.”

Her role will be to raise awareness and promote best practice within the industry, support inclusive and ethical principles, and act as a spokesperson “for the importance of creative education,” according to the BFC.

She will have an “active role” in a number of events throughout the year, including London Fashion Week and The Fashion Awards from now through to December 2021.

The appointment is part of the BFC’s strategy regarding the Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF), which aims to make the British fashion industry more resilient, circular, equal and fair through global collaboration, and local action.

BFC chief executive Caroline Rush said Chopra Jonas’ work as a social activist, promoting causes such as the environment and women’s rights, “and her commitment to using her reach for good are what have made her one of the industry’s most courageous voices and the perfect choice as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change.”

Rush added that Chopra Jonas would “share her voice and knowledge on causes she cares about, helping us with the important goal towards creating an industry that is more diverse, equal and fair.”

Chopra Jonas, who also serves as global UNICEF goodwill ambassador, said “fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture, and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together.

“I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry, while working to champion budding and iconic designers doing their part to make an indelible impact on people and our planet.”

Chopra Jonas, who was the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, is one of India’s highest-paid celebrities, and has more than 60 international and Hollywood films to her credit. In 2016, she was conferred The Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors, and was named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people in the world.

She is also a Global Citizen ambassador and is involved in several efforts to protect children’s rights and to promote the education of girls around the world including her namesake charity, The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

She is currently filming “The Matrix 4,” and has two films coming out next year: “The White Tiger,” based on the book by Aravind Adiga, and “We Can Be Heroes,” in which she stars alongside Christian Slater.