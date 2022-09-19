×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait and the Passing of Her Favorite Necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales

Fashion

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

Business

CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait and the Passing of Her Favorite Necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales

The image was taken at Windsor Castle before the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

queen Elizabeth II Kate Middleton princess
Queen Elizabeth II's signature pearl necklace in an unseen photograph released by Buckingham Palace and Catherine, Princess of Wales earlier this week wearing the late monarch's favorite piece of jewelry. Ranald Mackechnie / Getty Images

LONDON — Buckingham Palace released an unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The image was taken at Windsor Castle before the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She’s wearing a light powder blue dress with an aquamarine and diamond clip brooches, which was a present from her father King George VI for her 18th birthday in 1944.

“Blue has always been one of [the queen’s] favorite colors throughout her reign from when she was very young. It’s probably her most worn color,” said Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style.”

Related Galleries

She previously wore the brooches for television speeches — in 2012 for her Diamond Jubilee and in 2020 for the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

In the sitdown picture, the queen is wearing her signature three-strand pearl necklace.

Earlier this week, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore the queen’s favorite pearl necklace at a luncheon held for the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace along with the queen’s diamond and pearl earrings.

Kate Middleton has been subtly nodding to the queen through her jewelry, an old mourning custom first introduced in the age of Queen Victoria.

Kate Middleton has been subtly nodding to the queen through her jewelry, an old mourning custom first introduced in the age of Queen Victoria. She wore them with her all-black outfits following the death of her husband, Prince Albert. Pearls are thought to represent purity, but also tears.

Photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who captured the queen, smiling also shot her for her Platinum Jubilee portrait.

Camilla, Queen Consort paid tribute to the queen in an ITV broadcast, recalling her “wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.”

The queen’s granddaughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York, released a statement remembering the late monarch. 

“We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all. We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories for ever,” their statement said.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Hot Summer Bags

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Queen Elizabeth II Final Portrait Wearing

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad