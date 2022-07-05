Ralph Lauren Hosts an Arty Set, Including Misan Harriman, at Wimbledon

LONDON — The British summer season is in full swing, and it’s all blue skies — at least for now.

The Championships Wimbledon often takes place under cloudy or rainy skies, but so far the grounds have been bathed in sunshine, and there are strawberries as far as the eye can see.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Centre Court at its current location on Church Road, and it’s also Polo Ralph Lauren’s 17th anniversary as official outfitter of The Championships.

All chair umpires, line umpires, ball persons and grounds people dressed in white and navy blue stripes, spiffy V-neck cardigans and blazers. Wimbledon runs until July 10 when the men’s finals take place.

The brand has been entertaining during the two-week event at the Polo Ralph Lauren Suite, and earlier this week assembled an art-minded crowd, with guests including the photographer and Southbank Centre chair Misan Harriman, and actors Jessica Plummer, Jimmy Akingbola, Max Harwood, Carmen Kassovitz, Rosa Robson and Saffron Hocking.

Actress Jessica Plummer in the Polo Ralph Lauren Suite at Wimbledon. WireImage for Ralph Lauren

Harriman, who documented the Black Lives Matter protests in the U.K., and who is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s favored snapper, is venturing into moving pictures, working on a project for Netflix that stars Plummer.

Set to come out later this year, and also starring David Oyelowo, the TV film is about a terror attack, its aftermath and its impact on one particular family.

The actor Max Harwood at Wimbledon. WireImage for Ralph Lauren

Akingbola, who sought — and found — his fortune in Hollywood, starring in the TV series “Bel-Air,” is also working on a number of other projects, producing a show about children (like him) who grew up with foster families called “Handle With Care.”

He’s also produced a comedy panel show called “Sorry, I Didn’t Know,” that focuses on diversity, and untold stories, in history.

Earlier this week, he was soaking up the sunshine on the balcony of the Ralph Lauren’s flower-filled Wimbledon suite. “With today’s weather, I’m a happy man. Good weather is not always a guarantee in the U.K.,” said the London-born actor.

Harwood has moved on from his star turn in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” and into a series of other projects, including a zombie film that takes place in the American suburbs.

It’s called “The Loneliest Boy in the World,” and Harwood described it as having a darkly comedic “Edward Scissorhands” feel.