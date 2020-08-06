Ralph Lauren is coming to Bitmoji closets.

The brand has partnered with Snap to create a virtual wardrobe for Bitmoji, an application in which users create avatars of themselves. The collaboration will launch with Ralph Lauren-branded clothing, with which Bitmoji users can dress their avatars. It is the first partnership of its kind to exist within Snapchat and the Bitmoji app.

In a statement to WWD, Alice Delahunt, Ralph Lauren’s chief digital officer, said the partnership blends Ralph Lauren’s “respected reputation” with Snap’s “expansive reach to a younger consumer.”

“We feel inspired to explore disruptive ways to tell our brand’s story, drive social commerce and engage with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way,” Delahunt said.

Selby Drummond, head of fashion and beauty at Snap, called the partnership, in a statement to WWD, “an expansive and holistic venture to bring the Ralph Lauren brand into the digital world.”

Ba Blackstock, chief executive officer of Bitmoji, said the company’s partnership with Ralph Lauren will “help shape the future of digital fashion by connecting our community with the brands they love.”

Ralph Lauren’s collaboration with Snap and Bitmoji will launch with 12 branded and customizable looks — six men’s and six women’s — with which Snapchat users can dress their Bitmoji avatars in-app. The pieces include double-breasted blazers, a racer jacket, a striped rugby shirt and a track jacket. Polo Shirts in the Bitmoji closet will be branded with Ralph Lauren’s signature logo over the next six months.

