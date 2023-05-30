Rebecca Vallance Partners With Qantas Airways for Pajamas and Amenity Kit

Qantas Airways has tapped Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the return of its operating flights from Sydney to New York for the first time since 2020.

Vallance has designed a matching pajama and amenity kit that’s complimentary for Qantas business class travelers that pays homage to New York. The partnership looks to drum up awareness of the new route. The collaboration includes special-edition pajamas and amenity kit. Two custom couture Rebecca Vallance gowns will be released at a launch event at Qantas headquarters on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., Australia time.

“Working with Qantas is a dream come true,” Vallance said. “The Qantas pajamas are iconic, and it’s my first time doing a design for pajamas so it was great to work on a very different creative brief. Flying the flag for Australian fashion on a global stage and partnering with the national carrier — what an absolute honor.

“New York is also one of my favorite cities in the world, and it’s a great opportunity to not only promote New York as an amazing travel destination but also incredible as an Australian designer to work with the national carrier on their collectable pajamas and amenity kit,” she added.

The Qantas and Rebecca Vallance amenity kit. Courtesy of Rebecca Vallance

Each piece incorporates Vallance’s Avenue Astoria Collection print, which is a nod to the glamorous characters of New York’s Waldorf Astoria in the 1970s, where Elizabeth Taylor’s and Diana Ross’ comings and goings were well documented.

The collaborative Qantas x Rebecca Vallance designs feature a monogram of the Qantas “Roo” and Vallance’s logo. The palette of blues and subtle Art Deco undertones reflect the heritage, glamour and sophistication of the Waldorf Astoria’s hotel architecture.

The Qantas and Rebecca Vallance pajamas. Courtesy of Rebecca Vallance

The pajamas and amenity kits will be offered on all flights from Australia and New Zealand to New York and vice versa for the months of June and July, and will be available to purchase at Qantas Marketplace through a points redemption. It launches June 14.

On June 14, Qantas will start operating flights from Sydney to New York via a short stopover in Auckland before the non-stop service to New York.

When asked what she hopes it will do for her business, Vallance said, “It’s a huge compliment to be aligned with one of the most iconic Australian brands in the world. It’s also an amazing way to engage another audience for the brand and cross promote via our social communities and creative credibility by association.”

She noted that she was excited to be able to tap into that and raise awareness for Qantas in the U.S. market, where she’s already well established. “The best brand partnerships are a fantastic two-way street, where everyone benefits equally. This is just the beginning of Rebecca Vallance’s partnership with Qantas,” she said.

The couture gowns are being sold on the Vallance web site in celebration of the Qantas x Rebecca Vallance partnership.