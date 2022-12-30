×
Remembering Dame Vivienne Westwood: Industry Figures Share Memories of the Queen of British Fashion

Industry figures including Giorgio Armani, Riccardo Tisci, Clare Waight Keller, Stephen Jones and others have paid their respects to the British fashion designer, who died on Dec. 29 at age 81.

By
Hikmat Mohammed, Samantha Conti, Luisa Zargani
Plus Icon
Bella Hadid, Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler at the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2020 show.
Looks from Vivienne Westwood show Fall 2017 show
Bella Hadid, Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler at the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2020 show.
Vivienne Westwood at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Costume Institute Benefit afterparty in 2013.
Backstage at the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2019 show
View ALL 36 Photos

LONDON WWD’s legendary late publisher and editorial director John B. Fairchild described Vivienne Westwood as a “designer’s designer” and her peers certainly agree. 

Designers and fashion industry figures have been paying tribute to Westwood, who died Thursday aged 81, describing her not only as an iconoclast but as a great teacher and role model.

Fairchild considered Westwood one of the world’s six greatest designers, along with the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Emanuel Ungaro and Christian Lacroix.

Westwood signed a seven-year licensing agreement with Giorgio Armani in 1984 that gave the Italian designer exclusive rights to her name. But no clothes were ever produced under the agreement and in 1987 Westwood actually sued Armani for failing to pay her. No matter, Armani on Friday told WWD: “I have an indelible image of Vivienne Westwood in mind: I remember her on the cover of Tatler, decked like Margaret Thatcher, she who had been the queen of punk, in an ironic portrait that went around the world. There was so much humor and so much culture in her work, which was always so irreverent yet so rigorous, so full of history yet always innovative. I’ve long admired her ability to harmonize extremes, the respect for the past and the lack of nostalgia, and then that sharp, very elegant British flicker. Fashion loses a true revolutionary.”

Riccardo Tisci x Vivienne Westwood Collaboration for Burberry Riccardo Tisci Instagram

Riccardo Tisci, who collaborated with Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler for a Burberry capsule collection in 2018, recalled being exposed to the designer’s work in his very early days of being a student in London.

“Her influence was everywhere; on the streets, in the clubs, in my college corridors. The tartan, the graphics, the styling — her work and more importantly her approach and attitude were unlike anything I’d seen before, rebellious, fiercely honest, and disruptive, yet romantic somehow at the same time. She influenced me in so many ways, not only then but as I continue my journey as a designer,” Tisci said.

“It was of the greatest honors to have worked and spent time with her more recently — I was so touched by her creative generosity, humor, warmth and tireless strive to improve the world she lived in, and her encouragement of those around her to do the same. A punk with a heart of gold, Dame Vivienne leaves an incredibly unique imprint in fashion and beyond, and will be greatly missed as the unrivaled Queen of Fashion,” he added.

“I first met Vivienne in September 1976 at the lesbian club Louise’s in London’s Poland Street, the only club to allow us punks entrance. It was the end of the evening and after blasting Siouxsie and the Banshees, the last dance was curiously, ‘Isn’t she Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder. Suddenly Vivienne and I were alone on the dance floor. She asked what I did, I replied I was a fashion student at Saint Martins. She looked horrified, then I trod on her foot with my stiletto, not a great start,” said British milliner Stephen Jones.

“There is no one more influential than Vivienne on late 20th and 21st century fashion. Without Vivienne there is no Rei [Kawakubo], no John [Galliano], no Lee McQueen nor a hundred other designers nor a million punks around the world for who she was and is, the Queen of Fashion. I remember distinctly the vindication I felt when John Fairchild voted her as one of the top six designers of the world, as Condé Nast nor Hearst never featured her, they viewed her as a bit of an embarrassment. She visited my showroom many times to talk about culture, prints, silhouettes, even hats. I made mini crinnies backstage and she was a familiar figure on her bicycle as she was a close neighbor in Clapham,” Jones added. 

“I had the honor of collaborating with her many times, from the tweed crown in 1987 through many hats along the way, although Prudence not I, was her primary milliner. But the truth is I will always collaborate with Vivienne as she is forever the backdrop for my design life.”

Young British fashion designer Matty Bovan said: “I first met Vivienne when I was 16 or 17 at a charity fashion show she was doing in Liverpool — I was such a huge fan (I do have a photo somewhere), she looked incredible in real life and seeing her work changed my life — she never stopped inspiring me and I believe she always will in the future. Her legacy is immense in the world. I am really at a loss for words of how much both Vivienne and her work meant to and what they represented.”

Bovan had the opportunity to walk in a Vivienne Westwood show and forged a relationship with the designer and her partner Kronthaler over the years.

“I was lucky enough to speak to Vivienne quite a lot over the times we met and she gave me a lot of advice which I cherish dearly. Such a generous and smart person — a real person in every way. Being someone from the north of England — I can attest that Vivienne always spoke to young people growing up and wanting to self express — she made fashion and creative fashion so accessible and exciting, beyond the boundaries of class. She inspired so many people who didn’t fit in growing up, myself 100 percent in that category. I am heartbroken,” Bovan added.

“When her studio was in Camden in the early ’90s — she popped in to say hello while her son Joe Corré was helping me on my buying appointment for Browns, when I was a buyer for young designers — we were the first store to buy Vivienne Westwood outside her own stores which was a big gear shift for her, and she came into the appointment to ask how everything was and ‘Are we doing it all right as we’ve never done it before?’ She was incredibly humble, used to send me little gifts with notes like ‘I’m so happy with how this constellation scarf has turned out, I wanted you to have one of the first ones’ and would cycle to South Molton Street wearing bicycle clips to come and see her windows at Browns, always chatty,” said Mandi Lennard, founder of creative consultancy Mandi’s Basement.

“I remember buying a really expensive cardigan with holes all over it for Browns; it had a red crown neckline hand-painted with gold — I bought an indigo one (for me) and the other one in khaki chenille was snapped up by the wardrobe person for a new TV show called ‘Absolutely Fabulous.’ Every young designer I’ve ever worked with hero worshiped her: Kim Jones, Gareth Pugh, Matty Bovan,” Lennard added.

On Instagram, Marc Jacobs wrote: “You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance.

“I continue to learn from your words, and all of your extraordinary creations. I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent. You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas.”

