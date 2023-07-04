Remo Ruffini Picks Up Honorary Degree at University of the Creative Arts

LONDON — Remo Ruffini has joined fellow creatives including Banksy, Norman Foster and Bob Geldof in accepting an honorary degree from the University of the Creative Arts, which has campuses in Surrey and in Kent, England.

Ruffini, the chief executive officer, chairman and owner of Moncler, received an honorary degree of arts in fashion and entrepreneurship “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to fashion and business.”

On Tuesday Ruffini donned his cap and gown and attended a graduation ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London. He received the degree alongside hundreds of students graduating from UCA, which offers courses in fields including architecture, fashion, fine art, photography, film and creative business.

Professor Bashir Makhoul, the university’s vice chancellor, described Ruffini as a “visionary” and said during his 20 years at the helm of Moncler, “he has transformed the company into one of the most desirable luxury brands in the world.”

Makhoul said the university has “long admired his drive, passion and creativity — values that we hold dearly. We are thrilled to welcome him into our community, as he is a fantastic inspiration and example to all of our students.”

Ruffini said the award gives him the chance to look back on his professional journey, “and acknowledge the extraordinary contribution made by all the colleagues, collaborators and partners who have accompanied me along the way, inspiring and shaping Moncler’s path, combining creativity, vision and execution.”

He added: “No one succeeds alone, we never climb alone, we climb together. It is always a collective effort that puts everything within reach.”

Ruffini made his name transforming a single product outerwear company on the edge of bankruptcy into a global luxury brand.

He turned the puffer jacket into a status symbol and over the years has collaborated with edgy fashion talent including Jonathan Anderson, Simone Rocha and Craig Green on the experimental brand Moncler Genius.

In 2021 Moncler acquired Sportswear Company SpA, owner of the Stone Island brand, in a deal valued at 1.15 billion euros.

In the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, Moncler Group registered a 23 percent jump in revenues at current and constant exchange, amounting to 726.4 million euros. Sales at the Moncler brand amounted to 604.8 million euros, up 28 percent at current and constant exchange compared to 473.4 million euros in the first quarter of 2022

“The year has just begun, the geopolitical context remains uncertain and the most important months are still ahead of us, but we are ready to face them and to capture new exciting opportunities,” Ruffini said in May when the results were released.