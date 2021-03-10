PARIS — The world may still be topsy-turvy, but retailers are finding reason for optimism, freshly energized by the fall shows in Paris. There’s a growing sense that a new normal will soon emerge, and that folks will be well-equipped — fashion-wise, at least.

“If there was a fashion week that felt the most ‘normal’ in the past year, it was Paris Fashion Week,” said Roopal Patel, senior vice president and fashion director at Saks Fifth Avenue. “This week delivered a stellar lineup of fashion, creativity, design, and buzzy energy to wrap up the fall 2021 season.”

Gabriela Hearst’s debut at Chloé was singled out as a favorite, while Dior, Chanel and Givenchy earned high praise. JW Anderson continues to charm people with original presentation formats at Loewe, and the Danielle Steele story he commissioned for the invite was well-loved.

Presentations took people to their favorite Paris institutions, including Cafe Lipp, Club Castel, the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles — and even the airport. Elizabeth and Dominick Lepore of Jimmy’s Brooklyn & the Hamptons said they never thought they’d miss Charles de Gaulle so much.

Fashion got cozy, with shearling coats, enveloping puffer coats and a profusion of knitwear — to wear with chunky-soled shoes — but there was also a slick evening offer, in hopes that parties will resume in the fall.

Some noted that perhaps there are fewer trends, however, like Beth Buccini, owner and founder of Kirna Zabête, who commented that this could be a perk of everyone living in their own bubble.

Still, people are looking forward to returning to the physical, in-person show.

“I really hope Europe and European fashion business will move forward to a new chapter and that this season will be the last digital” one, remarked Riccardo Tortato, head of buying departments at Tsum Moscow and DLT St Petersburg, and fashion director of e-commerce at Tsum.ru.

Here, a roundup of reactions from retailers:

Arielle Siboni, ready to wear fashion director, Bloomingdale’s

Favorite collections: Chloé, Dior, Altuzarra, Acne, Isabel Marant, Paco Rabanne.

Best presentation concept: Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, who showed his collection in a newspaper with the title “The Loewe Show Has Been Canceled.” He also made an accompanying video explaining each look as the models walked around and stood on his special-edition newspaper. Thom Browne’s video featuring Lindsey Vonn in which she skied down a mountain around each of his looks was also a great presentation.

Top trends: Oversize chains, the return of eveningwear especially sequins, feathers and fringe emerged as some of the top trends. Knits continue to be a common theme in every show and range from oversize and chunky to bodycon knit dresses. In terms of outerwear, quilting and patchwork, shearling and sherpa, and capes are proving to be popular. Logo is making a comeback.

Must-have items: Everything from Gabriela Hearst’s debut at Chloé, including the patchwork puffer, knit dresses and snow boots. The braided leather oversize bags are incredible and a great accessory to offer our Bloomingdale’s customers next season.

General comments: The Paris shows were unabashedly optimistic and full of color. It’s clear that the designers spent a lot of time reflecting on who we are going to be, and how we are going to want to dress when we emerge from quarantine. With eveningwear gracing most runways, it looks like we’ll all be going somewhere and these collections served as inspiration for how we’ll dress then.

Tiffany Hsu, fashion buying director, Mytheresa

Favorite collections: Loewe, Chloé, Magda Butrym and Schiaparelli.

Best presentation concept: I loved the Loewe Newspaper announcement and the Rick Owens show on the Venice Lido.

Top trends: We saw a lot of ’90s-inspired cool suiting complemented by slouchy overcoats — the look is androgynous but with a relaxed silhouette. On the other hand we also saw extravagant statement embellishments, tweeds and mélange knits as well as ’70s influences in terms of crafty textures, flare pants, clogs and travel-inspired bohemian pieces.

Must-have items: Loewe loafers, Chloé knit capes and the fluffy boots by Chanel.

Roopal Patel, senior vice president and fashion director, Saks Fifth Avenue

Favorite collections: The highlight of the week was seeing Gabriela Hearst’s vision for the Chloé woman come to life while honoring the codes of the house and connecting to women’s needs of today. The collection also addressed important matters like sustainability and community through the Sheltersuit x Chloé collaboration. Rick Owens took outerwear to the next level through a powerful and inspiring collection. Dries Van Noten presented a romantic and dreamy collection that was both upbeat and poetic. Virginie Viard is modernizing Chanel through a super cool, hip, and versatile collection created for the modern Chanel woman’s lifestyle. Other favorites include Joseph Altuzarra and Isabel Marant, who presented a collection made for the global nomad when she is ready to emerge from her quarantine cocoon.

Best presentation concept: Gabriela Hearst is making Paris her city. Her presentation took Saint-Germain-des-Prés by storm, bringing the city to life in the middle of the night.

Top trends: Knit dressing continues to dominate the runways. From knit dresses, chunky knits, and two-piece knit ensembles, this cozy trend will be big for fall. Major outerwear statements including quilted, blanket and tailored coats, novelty puffers, shearling, blanket wraps, and nylon bombers have been trend mainstays this season. We also saw vintage florals, metallic influences, and sequins among the collections.

Must-have item: Chloé’s puffcho.

Sybille Darricarrère, women’s buyer, Galeries Lafayette

Favorite collections: Courrèges — the energy of the new Courrèges woman is super refreshing, modern with a real Parisian vibe. The looks were all very desirable with a strong commercial and straightforward take on the feminine wardrobe. The place and the film were also very interesting.

Best presentation concept: Coperni, the drive-in concept was a brilliant way to reflect the current situation giving a great energy that suited very well the collection.

Top trends: Two opposite main trends: Back to Clubbing with sexy party looks, glitter and sheer clothing, very optimistic about the near future (Chanel, Givenchy, Paco Rabanne) and cocoon vibes — cozy knitwear, layering, blanket/pillow clothes (coats/scarf) (Chloé, Loewe, Acne, Gauchere.)

Must-have items: Knitted skirts and dresses (Jil Sander, Chloé, Miu Miu, Acne, Isabel Marant, Dawei).

General comments: The different ways brands are showcasing their collection is more and more interesting. Last season most brands either presented very conceptual videos or very classic broadcasted runways. This season a lot of brands managed to mix both, with a very singular point of view but also a good focus on the looks: Dior at the Chateau de Versailles, Chanel at Castel, Miu Miu in the mountains, Chloé in the streets of Paris, Isabel Marant in a futurist parking, Balmain in a aeronautical warehouse.

Tyler Franch, vice president, fashion director, Hudson’s Bay and The Room

Favorite collections: Peter Do, Thom Browne, Jil Sander, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Chloé, Rick Owens, Loewe.

Best presentation concept: For the last year, Jonathan Anderson has been walking us through his namesake brand, as well as Loewe, allowing us all (including the customer) an intimate glimpse into what inspires and drives his design approach each season.

Top trends: Knit dressing and the prioritization of comfort has taken over the luxury offering in Paris. The knit dress, the cardigan, vests and gilets, the robe coat, puffers, and anything crafted.

Must-have items: Patchwork coats and capes from Gabriela Hearst’s debut at Chloé; Peter Do’s convertible blazers, coats and knits; anything black and whimsical from Thom Browne.

General comments: For the first time in a year we can finally begin to anticipate a return to events and social gatherings. It has been incredibly refreshing and positive to see some design risks being taken for this runway delivery. Rick Owens’ futuristic designs, and a jet-set lifestyle presentation from Balmain have us looking forward and feeling good.

Jessica Crawley, divisional merchandise manager, Ounass (Al Tayer)

Favorite collections: Jacquemus, Paco Rabanne’s summer capsule.

Best presentation concept: Balmain’s aviation-themed presentation. It’s been a year since most of the industry has been in Paris and as a buyer, who once spent more time sleeping on planes than in a bed, the presentation depicted a life I think we are all excited to get back to.

Top trends: Over the past few seasons, biker shorts have become a staple across collections, but this season we saw them emerge in a much bigger way. They are the new sweat pant for fall 2021. Another big trend, and a favorite of mine, is the knitted bralettes and matching cardigan. This was particularly strong from Jacquemus. Within footwear, it is all about the combat boots and Western boots. Shearling slides were also prominent across collections. In Paris they were strong from Balenciaga. Continuing from spring 2021, there was a shift in bags from mini to more oversize. Shoulder bags were also important and super commercial, with some of my favorites being from By Far and Balenciaga. As for color trends, earth tones continue to be key with pops of turquoise, pink and purple throughout collections.

Must-have items: Western boots from Paris Texas, knitted tops and Jacquemus’ cropped double-layer T-shirts in every color.

General comments: It is not all about sweats this season. Although sweats remain a large investment for us and they are definitely here to stay as WFH will likely become a normal part of our lives, designers recognize the desire to once again become social beings and return to some sort of normalcy.

Sam Lobban, senior vice president of designer and new concepts, Nordstrom

Favorite collections: Chanel, Dior, Jil Sander, Dries Van Noten, Chloé, Altuzarra, Givenchy, Thom Browne and Marine Serre.

Top trends: We love all the texture across the shows; shearling, supple leathers, layered knitwear, ribbed, patterned and striped cashmere, blanket coats to wrap yourself up in but with a sparkle underneath. There was a strong feeling of elevated comfort — pieces which would be super easy to wear but make you feel dressed up — as well as enough sparkle and glamour for a true night out…which are hopefully on the horizon, if not exactly around the corner. This was also reflected across all categories; handbags, shoes and accessories were all reimagined across a whole range of textures, fabrications and sparkle to really set off the apparel.

Nathalie Lucas Verdier, general merchandise manager, women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, luxury and shoes, Printemps

Favorite collections: I loved how easy and appealing the last Chanel collection was. After a year of lockdown and home cocooning we all have a strong urge for parties and eveningwear, Virginie Viard featured perfect silhouettes both sensual and easy. We all wish we can have a drink and dance at Castel! I also had a special crush for “first times.” For his first runway, Matthew Williams created a new Givenchy total look combining street and luxury, oversize cocooning shapes and perfectly well-tailored suits with a lot of chains and embellishments. Courrèges was also a remarkable first runway for Nicolas Di Felice, everything just felt so cool and on point with the zeitgeist. A marvelous ode to the young gen (that cannot go partying for months) the short dresses worn with loose, over-the-knee boots, the cutout and sensual layering and the knitwear were a great take on Courrèges attitude with a minimalist and edgier approach.

Best presentation concept: Well, can one compete with Dior Galerie des Glaces at the Château de Versailles?

Top trends: A lot of coziness and ski-inspired garments. Like in Milan, knitwear was everywhere with a lot of comfy and chunky propositions. Hoods, maxi gloves, furry boots, overalls and padded outfits were everywhere as a proof we won’t trade down soon with comfort. Feeling at ease has never been so important. All brands were doubling down on maxi coats, layering and puffy jackets. A lot of designers also had a take on strong eveningwear with embellishments, transparency, see-through for a bold, seductive and sensual attitude.

Must-have items: Givenchy chunky UFO boots, Chanel chain belt, Dior padded Cannage coat, over-the-knee boots mixed with a short dress.

General comment: This season was a refreshing season full of optimism and good vibes. Probably an effect of the vaccine campaign worldwide, the prominence of eveningwear (like the energetic video of Lanvin party girls) emphasize the resilience and return to a normal life.

Jennifer Cuvillier, style director, Le Bon Marché

Favorite collections: Dior revisiting the imaginary with modern fairy tales, Gabriela Hearst’s first Chloé collection, Loewe’s Color Therapy collaboration with Danielle Steel, Louis Vuitton’s moderniste immersion in Louvre treasures, Isabel Marant’s futuristic and escapist approach, Thebe Magugu, inspired by a spiritual movement and links with his social circle.

Best presentation concept: New video formats with a cinematic approach opens a new form of narration — the film format. Parisian landmarks were a forceful presence, with the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles for Dior, the Louvre Museum galleries with Louis Vuitton, the Train Bleu for Loewe, Left Bank streets and the mythical Chez Castel club with Chanel, Brasserie Lipp for Chloé, the architectural parking garage with Isabel Marant as well as new outside experiences like snowy mountains with Thom Browne.

Top trends: Outdoor inspiration, sophisticated but cozy silhouettes, business-inspired outfits that can be worn for all activities. Natural colors, soft to the eye, shearlings, handbags and shoes, including all forms of mountain boots. The idea of powerful women and superheroes with assertive silhouettes, a lingerie-effect, all-black looks or vibrant colors with a focus on silver or gold metallic, and sequins for a superhero style.

Must-have items: Moon boots, shearling coats, bags and shoes, cozy-yet-business-like silhouettes, gold or silver accessories, beautiful leather high boots.

General comment: This was a season packed with creativity that allowed us to escape.

Elizabeth and Dominick Lepore, owners and buyers, Jimmy’s Brooklyn and the Hamptons

Best presentation concept: Incredible venues from Versailles to the Charles de Gaulle airport (a place we never thought we would say we miss so much) where Air France welcomed Balmain to the architectural venue.

Top trends: With times of uncertainty hopefully more in our past than our future, collections showed power and strength from femme fatale to toned-down comfort. From iconic dresses of Hervé Leroux to the ‘80s utility dressing of Balmain and the wearability of Gauchere, the trends bringing us back to clothing and out of sweats is a welcomed change.

Must-have item: A new over-the-knee boot has returned back to fashion.

General comments: In particular for us here in New York, an increased ability for those to get the vaccine and return to a sense of celebration with friends and family excites us that the customer will be out and about shopping and enjoying the fall 2021 season — fingers crossed!

Linda Fargo, senior vice president, fashion and store presentation director at Bergdorf Goodman

Favorite collections: All the new appointments are looking very promising — hope really is in the air. Best-of’s: Gabriela Hearst’s debut for Chloé proved to be one of the most natural and meant-to-be pairings. Matthew Williams for Givenchy made for both a powerful and intense video and collection. Dries Van Noten’s romantic collection was iconic. The red-rose print can’t be forgotten. Already a couple of seasons in, Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli is becoming a much anticipated form of surreal couture beauty in its own league. Chanel’s modern take on its house codes made it a “best of” in an all-city season — a triumph actually.

Best presentation concept: Loewe gets high marks and thanks for both the most innovative presentation with its Canceled Show newspaper mailing as well as its wildly unique vision in color therapy and shape disruption.

Top trends: Dress-up time! It took Paris to thankfully move us beyond Comfort Core. Although security modes of dressing — puffers, swaddling, layers, and head covering are still important here, revenge dressing broke the barrier. It was a welcome sight to see the body emerge. Bare legs popping out of high slits or in full view barely covered by short and shorter lengths, felt refreshingly shocking after a year of cover-up dressing. Empowered and taking it back, glamour and sex seem to be back on the menu. Lots of edge-of-night dressing. Heels and hikers with sultry and intense modern looks. Black itself has become a must-have couleur du jour or nuit.

General comments: The desire to get back to going out was clear here. Presentations in the venues of Paris, from Lipp to Castel, made us all appreciate what we can look forward to.



Libby Page, senior fashion market editor, Net-a-porter

Favorite collections: We loved Gabriela Hearst’s debut collection at Chloé, from the earth tones to the standout ponchos with puffer collars and artisanal touches throughout, as well as Loewe’s bright colors and prints, which signal the positive attitude that more designers are embracing for the new season ahead.

Best presentation concept: We loved the explosive palette of bright colors against the statement geometric background at Loewe and, of course, the Loewe Newspaper — a truly innovative and fun continuation of his printed ‘lockdown’ shows!

Top trends: We are continuing to see comfort remaining a strong focus for the FW21 season, for both ready-to-wear and accessories. This was illustrated via boots, from the over-the-knee styles by Valentino to the rainboot by The Row and JW Anderson, the chunky slipper by Balenciaga and the clog by Loewe, as well as via the dominating knit dresses, matching separates and luxurious hoodies seen at Chloé and Saint Laurent. We also loved to see designers embracing bright colors, prints and a positive attitude for the new season illustrated via Dries van Noten’s and Loewe’s collections, as well as via jewelry in rainbow colors, resin materials and positive lettering as seen at Chloé and Jacquemus.

Must-have items: We loved the new Goya bag from Loewe, it was one of the highlights of the season for us as well as the return of the Amazon Bag and the new Logo tote — all of which are on our wish list. We predict that Saint Laurent’s denim pantalons will be one of the cult pieces of the new season.

Mia Young, chief merchant, Lane Crawford

Favorite collections: Dries Van Noten, Cecile Bahnsen, Rick Owens and Jil Sander.

Best presentation concept: Loewe’s presentation on a newspaper and film with JW Anderson narrating. We loved how clear the storytelling was and ability to see the clothes. His insights into why and how he built the collection gave a lot of context to the collection.

Must-have items: Rick Owens full-length sweeping puffer coats, Chloé multicolor patchwork coats, Jil Sander winter white pieces.

General comments: I loved how the designers’ different digital expressions managed to still instill the sense of magic one usually feels during Paris fashion shows. Rick Owens’ models striding on the Venice Lido and Chloé’s models walking on the cobblestones in Saint Germain have stayed with me all week.

Laura Darmon, head buyer and business development director, ENG Shanghai

Favorite collections: Miu Miu made me feel like a mountain fantasy, the skiwear vestiaire, pastel sweet colors with strong shapes. The styling also is great.

Ottolinger: Very nice collection, true to their DNA, nice color mix and prints, a nature-feeling vibe combined with a very good research in terms of functional shapes and patterns.

Coperni: By far their best collection in my opinion, a Space Age minimalism combined with nightlife vestiaire aesthetic. Feels very fresh.

Givenchy: We can really feel he worked with Lady Gaga through this collection, sci-fi silhouettes with sensual shapes, he uses the codes of the house and renews them in a commercial and accurate way.

Courrèges: Nicolas Di Felice’s first collection and a very good start, the legacy of the brand, minimal and fresh aesthetic combined with fresh design to give a very complete and accurate collection. We have some iconic pieces reinterpreted by the designer with also an ecological research in the process (the vinyl).

Rick Owens: A cult of supermodels with empowering shapes coming to get the earth, puffer jackets, power shoulders, sequin garments… looks very powerful with unexpected creative mix of fabrics.

Best presentation concept: Marine Serre for the realness of community, family and confident vibe, a scenography with her muses and friends wearing the collection, made us feel closer to the label in a way. I really loved Thebe Magugu’s film presentation with a modernity and avant-garde feeling and the script is, I would say, unexpected! Thom Browne was a fairy-tale fantasy from the sound design to the art direction and how the looks are displayed.

Top trends: Faux fur — knit pieces, bi-fabric or color blocking on garments.

Must-have items: Fake fur Miu Miu boots, Courrèges vinyl rib trouser.

General comments: Designers are pushing forward their creativity to provide some very innovative formats and collections. The selection of emerging designers on the PFW calendar seems weaker to me.

Riccardo Tortato, head of buying departments, Tsum Moscow & DLT St Petersburg, and fashion director ecommerce, Tsum.ru

Favorite collections: While not strictly a Paris show, Versace, since it fell on the same dates, and Jil Sander.

Best presentation: Versace, Thom Browne.

Best presentation concept: Versace, Givenchy.

Top trend: Minimal chic.

Must-have item: Jil Sander necklaces.

General comments: The digital presentations keep us too far from the emotions that we used to feel during Paris Fashion Week. The amazing locations the city of Paris offers during the show were missing in most cases during the presentation, making PFW not a unique PFW as we have been used to. In general this difficult time left the designers with more time to experiment and create and the results are good despite the lack of emotion of the shows. I really hope Europe and the European fashion business will move forward to a new chapter and that this season will be the last digital. I would like to add that all the digital materials and the effort made by each brand are a good experiment to produce fantastic tools for consumers — an exceptional tool for them, even if it feels damaging to lack emotion and be distanced from the product.

Natalie Kingham, global fashion officer at Matchesfashion

Favorite collections: Gabriela Hearst’s first collection for Chloé was a complete triumph, I loved everything from the outerwear to the knitwear which were all tied back to great footwear that felt elegant and easy. Givenchy was another personal highlight; I loved the mix of utility and glamour and the play on proportions.

Best presentation concept: Loewe’s ‘A Show In The News’ was a brilliant concept. The idea of something physical and in print on the day of the show — especially when we are living in such a digital world — was very clever.

Top trends: We continue to see how strong use of color can be uplifting and therapeutic.

Must-have items: Clodhoppers and coats.

Federica Montelli, head of fashion, La Rinascente

Favorite collections: Loewe, Dior, Miu Miu, Jil Sander, Givenchy, Chloé’s debut by Gabriela Hearst, Acne Studios and Chanel.

Best presentation concept: Designers went all out. I appreciated Loewe’s consistency in conveying its presentation on printed paper, creating once again a seemingly simple but effective physical connection with the recipient. Dior’s short film and artistic performance touched the delicate concepts of beauty, narcissism and appearance — even more powerful concepts during pandemic times, with social media taking up an even larger part of our lives. Miu Miu’s video made me dream about far, quiet and pristine places, and all of the beautiful pastel shades felt joyful in that mountain setting we all miss. Dries Van Noten dancers moving on stage were simple but strikingly intense, making me feel connected to the garments themselves. Lanvin’s presentation looked like a music video featuring a group of friends having fun and partying in a hotel, which is something so distant from nowadays normality that makes us feel positive about the future.

Top trends: Volumes are still a focus, with draping, layering, plissé, puff sleeves and oversized shapes as major features. Tailoring is a great part of almost every collection, and the newness is a sharper silhouette for blazers, which are fitted at the waist and have power shoulders. Cozy and thick textiles and the juxtaposition of different materials increasingly become a great escamotage to “break the screen” and respond to the need of comfort clothes. Bright and pastel colors are important for that need of joy and escapism we all need right now. Patchwork is still a thing for the most crafty collections. Wedges for shoes are one of the major newness so far.

Must-have items: A pastel padded set by Miu Miu paired with faux-fur mountain boots, which were also a must from Chanel; a knitted poncho from Chloé; a chunky wedge from Loewe; an hourglass blazer from Jil Sander; the “armadillo”-inspired rubber boots from Givenchy. We’ve seen a lot of headpieces in general, from balaclavas to Dior’s headscarves.

Bosse Myhr, director of women’s wear and men’s wear, Selfridges

Best presentation concept: Matthew Williams at Givenchy brought all the excitement of a show to us. The collection was such a statement of intent for the future of the brand, and I look forward to see what he has in store next.

Top trends: Dressing up, a look to travel and tailoring.

Must-have items: A Givenchy blazer and a Loewe knit.

Joseph Tang, fashion director, Holt Renfrew

Favorite collections: Miu Miu’s winter escape offered a perfect blend of thick novelty knits paired with elegant embellished slip dresses — the perfect blend for the post-COVID-19 wardrobe. Dries Van Noten’s voluminous coats and glittery dresses presented through movement and dance. Gabriela Hearst’s debut collection for Chloé. The emphasis on sustainability was exciting and refreshing — a step in the right direction by a fashion house that’s leading the way.

Best presentation concept: Matthew Williams’ stadium-staged show for Givenchy.

Top trends: There was no shortage of coats and jackets to take you from the ski slopes to the cabin in the woods this season — perfect for our cold Canadian winters. From shaggy faux furs to exaggerated puffer jackets, outerwear is this season’s top trend. Textural layering with a focus of thick knits, sleek leather, and mixed media tweeds.

Must-have items: Chanel’s ski suit, Chloé knit moon boots, Dries Van Noten rose print topper, Givenchy thick tread boots.

General comments: As designers continue to push the boundaries on the virtual presentations concept, the thought of a traditional runway show seems to be a way of the past. We’ve digested the collections in a new way through the creative lens of the designers, which brings a whole new perspective of the fall 2021 season. The clothes we’ve seen are no longer designed for the runway but rather share a glimpse into what and where we’ll be when we all come out of this.

Heather Gramston, head of women’s wear buying, Browns

Favorite collections: Marine Serre, Chloé, Rick Owens, Isabel Marant, Jil Sander and Givenchy.

Best presentation concept: Rick Owens’ atmospheric show in deserted Venice conveyed his dark and brooding mood of the collection. A true highlight of the virtual season, he managed to embrace the testing nature of the time. Puffers worn as protective layers and models wearing masks were a stark reminder that we are still living in a pandemic. However, the sequins shown in the latter part of the show were a nod toward a positive future.

Top trends: Protective outer layers, comfort is king, uniform dressing, tonal layering and dressing up.

Must-have item: Gabriela Hearst’s poncho at Chloé.

Brigitte Chartrand, vice president of womenswear buying, Ssense

Favorite collections: Acne Studios, Kwaidan Editions, Miu Miu, Chloé, Kiko Kostadinov.

Best presentations: Dries Van Noten and Thom Browne.

Top trends: The prominent trends from this season’s runways and presentations were crochet, patchwork, knitwear, florals, denim and clogs.

Must-have items: Kwaidan blankets, Khaite clogs, Miu Miu snowsuit.

General comments: With this season’s continued travel restrictions, I look forward to one day reconnecting with all the great people we work with and discovering products in-person again.

Beth Buccini, owner and founder, Kirna Zabête

Favorite collections: Chloé, Loewe, Dior and Paco Rabanne.

Best presentations: Loewe with the Danielle Steele novel and Chloé at Brasserie Lipp.

Top trends: In general, we think there are fewer trends now. COVID-19 seems to have made people design with their own voice. It is super refreshing — one perk of everyone living within their own bubble.