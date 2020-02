A tale of two cities that dress as one? The suits, sweater vests and polar fleeces typical of Midtown Manhattan office lunch lines are being imitated with a certain irony downtown, where creative circles have begun “festishizing” the yuppie wardrobe.

A generation of creative freelancers with little more exposure to 9-to-5 culture than reruns of “The Office” are finding new appeal in Eighties preppy and yuppie codes. Louche pin-striped slacks, argyle sweater vests and loafers have become a cool, genderless uniform for a youth that is, ironically enough, increasingly disillusioned by the large corporations where these styles originated.