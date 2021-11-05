×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD Honors the Innovators and Businesses Reshaping Fashion and Beauty

Men's

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

Business

The Metaverse, Commerce Anarchy and Tech’s Long Road

WWD CEO Summit: Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family Values and His Dream Project

"My company is my revenge," said WWD's Women's Wear Designer of the Year.

Rick Owens
Rick Owens Courtesy of Rick Owens

“I’ve always said what makes my stuff work is it’s a Californian’s prude and cartoony interpretation of European complexity. I suspect that might sum me up,” Rick Owens said.

Owens is nothing if not deeply reflective. Consider how he responded to the pandemic, one of the few designers to put his models in face masks on the runway, continuing the ceremony of showing collections with only his team and passersby as IRL witnesses.

In those four shows presented on the Lido in Venice in 2020 and 2021, he produced some of the most arresting clothing of his career, which is why he was named WWD’s Women’s Wear Designer of the Year.

“I felt it was my role as part of an aesthetic community to try to present strength and excellence. Instead of shrinking back, it was the time to be defiant in the face of adversity, and present a dynamic energy that was ready to counter any attack,” he said in a conversation with WWD international editor Miles Socha.

Related Galleries

The first pandemic-era showing in July 2020 was a video of Owens fitting male muse Tyrone Susman in the studio, just the two of them. “At that moment that seemed tactful,” intuited the designer, who tempered his glam sequins with plenty of slouch wear.

But for the next three shows, being tactful and modest didn’t seem right. “I felt like we needed to rise up,” said Owens, of his livestreamed presentations at locations that had personal and architectural meaning to him, including an ossuary resembling an Art Deco temple and a casino in an imposing Rationalist building.

Even in the face of tragedy, the experience was cathartic.

“They ended up being these personal private ceremonies of beauty with no audience except people passing by. They were intense moments of expression with all our team together producing this with huge music and smoke bombs, then at the end we all hugged, packed up and drove home. There was such a sweetness to it,” he said.

Returning to Paris in October for his spring 2022 women’s show, he wanted to acknowledge what the world had been through. “To act obliviously like nothing had happened was not the right thing to do. We couldn’t go back to the bombast but also, we couldn’t be meek…it was time to go back to work…The way to do that was to be as intensely personal as possible, to make clothes that could not come from anyone else, that were so signature and represent what we’ve done for the past 20 years.

“I wanted it to feel tender, like a logical extension of our Lido shows. We had some figures on the edge of the rooftop throwing jasmine leaves from my Lido apartment onto the models below in a Greek chorus way set to stomp-y dub music and huge fog clouds,” he said. “I asked Michèle [Lamy], who I have always called Hun, to be the first model on the runway to show everyone that our values are the same as they were when we started 25 years ago…Having Michèle lead the models expressed our family values and our aesthetic values….And the clothes that followed were meant to represent the best Rick Owens company we could be.”

Not that the designer has ever wavered. His references have remained the same since he started in his studio apartment in L.A. in 1994, even if it took a while for him to become the runway showman he is today.

“I had doubts my aesthetic would be able to stand up to the spotlight,” he admitted. “Once you start doing runway you have to be dedicated until you die. I knew once I stepped into that system, I would have to come up with stuff for a long time. That was daunting because I wasn’t a runway follower. I was in an alley off Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles and I didn’t know anything about runways or showmanship. I thought I would do delicate subtle clothes…”

American Vogue offered to sponsor his first show for spring 2002. “At the beginning I faltered, then I started understanding what I was doing. And years later, you can’t stop me, you can’t shut me up! I love doing shows. And my gray, subtle delicate little aesthetic has turned into bombastic smoke bombs!”

Owens moved from New York to Paris in 2002 and never looked back.

“If I had stayed in New York doing runway shows, I suspect I might have become a little marginalized for being the fashion week weirdo in New York, or I would have subtly been encouraged to do more streamlined American clothes,” he said. “Being in Europe and Paris especially, there is a perversity in fashion that is Dada, that is poetry, that is symbolism. And I’m much more attracted to that kind of world.”

He carved out his own place in it, doing slow fashion long before it became a buzzy concept.

“There was a moment I was very gratified the fashion world decided to accept my evolution, which was slower than other people’s, but they decided to tolerate that pace because there was something there they accepted. That was very fulfilling to me. In a fast-paced fashion world, they decided they were going to tolerate my pace. And that was great. That is good for everybody.”

In a way, the designer has always craved acceptance.

“I grew up in a very intolerant environment,” he said of his childhood in Porterville, Calif. “I was a flamboyant sissy that was really scorned for my creative expression. So being a vengeful Scorpio, I grew up and promised to get back at them. My company is my revenge.”

Presenting alternative forms of beauty has been important since Day One.

“That’s why I did the Larry LeGaspi book,” he said of his 2019 volume about the costume designer. “Growing up like that and seeing the flamboyance and joy and extremity of clothes he made for Kiss and [Patti] LaBelle and David Bowie, like so many sensitive little boys in the world, seeing that kind of flamboyance, I wanted to be that kind of creator who liberated people and said you don’t have to adhere to strict and narrow definitions of beauty. We have other options, we have self-invention and boldness and other tools that can be used. That has been my biggest most urgent expression.”

Owens’ runway designs are similarly extreme, and he has always been committed to selling everything he shows.

“I was not going to do stunt things,” he said, noting that he wears his brand’s best-selling six-inch platform boots every day. “Do you remember the ‘Rocky Horror Picture’ show motto — ‘don’t dream it, be it?’ That really stuck with me,” said Owens.

His more commercial pieces are designed with the same care. “Even our most basic shorts and T-shirts are very thought through, and a lot are from the first collections I did in the beginning,” Owens said. “I love having a big spectrum, I love having extreme things and the perfect T-shirt that you wear every day. And I love we have 80-year-old fashion diva ladies and 12-year-olds wearing our things. And we just did baby Geobasket [sneakers], so now we have toddlers.”

Owens is an outlier in the luxury fashion realm, because he still controls his own company.

“The benefits are I don’t have to listen to anybody. Having to listen to a committee of people, which I assume happens in the big houses, would kill me. I can’t imagine doing that. The disadvantages are our resources are more limited. When you are with a bigger company, they have more vast technical support than we do. As a result, we end up with smaller quantities…Hence our stuff ends up getting really expensive. But that’s the way it is, and it has worked out, thank god,” he said, acknowledging the contributions of his partners — Elsa Lanzo, Luca Ruggeri, and his wife Lamy. “Their talents equal or surpass mine in distribution, production and the emotional ability to keep a family together and nurture. Because there are a lot of personalities when you have this many people and keeping everybody safe and enthusiastic, that’s magic. That is not me, that’s them….What I have contributed is 10 percent.”

Owens’ world has opened up to more customers in recent years through collaborations — with Converse, Moncler, Birkenstock and more. But the designer was late to come around to them.

“I didn’t want to be consumed or overshadowed…But gradually I became more comfortable with our identity being very defined and I felt confident enough we could enter that kind of arena. Also, it was a fun way to meet new people and to see how other systems worked,” he said.

Working with brands that have different infrastructures has also offered a window into innovations in sustainable production.

“I’m not calling ours a sustainable company at all, that would just be wrong. But I love the idea of responsibility coming into the fashion conversation. Because the fashion conversation is usually so much about ego, status and entitlement. Having responsibility in that conversation thrilled me. Because beside physical beauty, I love moral beauty, too,” Owens said.

“I started with a license and eventually took over the factory, so I inherited a system without thinking about ecology or sustainability. They didn’t ignore it, it just wasn’t part of their vocabulary,” he said of his production in Italy. “We’ve had to actively make changes in the system to be more responsible. It’s been gratifying but not easy. We’ve been gradually and delicately doing that because you don’t want to upset the system but you want to improve it. We haven’t achieved complete sustainability by any means, but we are making the movements we can in that direction.”.

Beyond collaborations, there are probably plenty of big fashion houses who would love to have Owens at the helm. He was the artistic director of French fur house Revillon in the early Aughts. Would he ever lead a heritage house again?

“I want to be a big heritage house!” he said.

Owens does have other projects in mind, however.

“No one has approached me to do a hotel and my feelings are very hurt. I’m still waiting…Or maybe a chain of gyms….A beautiful, monastic chain of gyms,” he mused, declining to elaborate on what any of it would look like.

“I’m not going to tell you; it would be a surprise! I don’t want anyone to knock me off before I do it.”

 

 

 

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rick Owens on Defiant Shows, Family

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad