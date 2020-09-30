Rihanna is streaming into the fashion universe Friday with her Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show on Amazon Prime, hoping to give viewers a reason to relax, undress to impress and stay in.

“Everything that is currently happening around us is quite heavy, and at an incredibly global magnitude,” she told WWD. “So naturally people have the need for a slight relief from their reality, even just for a moment.”

More than just a show, she wanted to create a sense of hope through her trademark inclusivity, “where people feel seen, heard and represented,” she said. That’s been the mission of Savage since it launched in 2018 and earned a reputation as the #MeToo answer to Victoria’s Secret’s, joining a new category of empowering innerwear brands with runway shows and marketing aimed at the female rather than the male gaze.

While last September’s Savage x Fenty feel-good extravaganza of self-love, size-inclusivity and empowerment was filmed in front of a live audience at New York Fashion Week, this one was shot at a studio in L.A., with an all-star cast that came in from all over to collaborate.

“We needed to take it up a notch from last year. We needed more fun, more hype and always inclusion,” Rihanna said.

Models Bella Hadid, Indya Moore, Paloma Elsesser, Demi Moore, Big Sean, Christian Combs and more join performers Lizzo, Travis Scott, Miguel, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai and Roddy Ricch in the intimate show. It mixes behind-the-scenes footage of Rihanna’s creative process with music montages and celebrity soundbites, creating PG-rated bedtime entertainment for kicking back with a glass of bubbly.

“It was a crazy challenge, because safety is always first,” Rihanna said of the production, which she helmed. “This show was a beast. We didn’t do anything remotely…”

Everyone is decked out in fall Savage x Fenty, available for purchase on the spot on the digital platform or Savagex.com, and indeed, the lingerie lifestyle category feels more relevant than ever during the pandemic, where the only place people have to dress — or undress — for is home.

“There are some super-personal pieces…bras with my handwriting and doodles from my journal, which I love. And some super sexy black pieces,” said the mega-star, whose “Dear Diary” styles have a punk vibe, with custom black-and-white scribble embroidery on sheer tulle caged bralettes, thongs and open-back playsuits.

The collection captures a bit of a glam French touch, too, with black fishnet body stockings, lace balconette bras, panties and harnesses accessorized with silver screen-worthy silk dressing gowns, gloves, crystal chokers and cuffs.

“Listen…people still want to feel good and keep it sexy at home,” Rihanna said.

There is a wide range of hosiery, and shapewear with details that make it sexy enough to be outerwear, body stockings with sultry cutouts, electric-hued fishnets and thigh-highs. And the layered styling tricks are inspiring, especially in the context of the Nineties throwback bra-and-blazer looks that have been all over the runways.

The show also marks the debut of Rihanna’s new 11-piece men’s capsule collection with Combs — son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, or “Puffy” for those old enough to remember — who raps himself under the name King Combs. Keeping it classy not cheesy, the underwear and sleepwear offerings include silky boxers, smoking jackets and satin pants in subtle monogram patterns and shades of black or blue, and with a logo waistband, all of which could pair nicely with the women’s pieces or work for a party of one.

“I haven’t been this still since I was a kid,” Rihanna said of how she’s been handling more alone time during quarantine. “I think sometimes creativity comes through in a really powerful way when you are forced to be by yourself.”