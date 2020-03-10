PARIS — The jury of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers just got even starrier: Rihanna, Virgil Abloh and Stella McCartney are joining the panel that will pick the winner of the seventh edition of the award on June 5.

“I wish to thank them for their involvement and their support to young creation. The prize is an incredible opportunity for these young designers to be appraised by them and to enjoy their advice,” said Delphine Arnault, the force behind the LMVH Prize and a key talent scout at the family-controlled group.