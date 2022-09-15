×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Wake-up Call: The ‘Dire’ Financial Inequity Facing Young Designers Under Inflation

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Contemporary Market

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Discuss War, Perseverance and New York Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Rimowa Wants to Remind Everyone Why Germans Do It Better

The rise of revenge travel has resulted in sales being strong despite Chinese tourists not traveling as much. 

Around the world with Rimowa's new
Around the world with Rimowa's new campaign. Courtesy

LONDON — Luxury luggage manufacturer Rimowa is revisiting its German roots with its new campaign.

The one-minute short film is directed by creative duo Maik Schuster and Max Paschke, who go by the name of I Am Here and who have previously collaborated with the likes of Nike and Adidas.

The campaign is centered around the German word “ingenieurskunst” which translates to “the art of engineering” — the video is a 360-degree tour of the world of Rimowa with kinetic installations placed in various locations, from a studio to an airport. 

Daft Punk’s track “Around the World” sets the scene with Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne taking over in an orchestral cover. 

Related Galleries

“We had it really planned out at the beginning of the year, because this was going to be the first time that the song was used for commercial purposes,” said Emelie De Vitis, chief marketing officer at Rimowa, who had to get it approved by the French electronic music duo.

De Vitis wanted to add an element of “poetry” to the campaign, settling on the two parts of the aluminum shell coming together above the sea, which in technical terms is known as a marriage.

Rimowa has become renowned for its collaborations with other brands, but in this particular campaign, De Vitis wanted to shift the focus back to the product without any distractions as the brand gets ready to celebrate its 125th anniversary next year.

Rimowa is currently on a collaboration detour and focusing on its core products. Courtesy

“People know the brand, but they don’t necessarily know it’s German,” said De Vitis, adding that since July 25 Rimowa has implemented a lifetime guarantee to its customers as part of its sustainable initiatives.

“We’re always trying to improve the recycling rates of our polycarbonate suitcases, we’ve started to use the leftover shells in hidden parts of the suitcases,” explained De Vitis.

The rise of revenge travel for Rimowa has resulted in the stores “being taken by storm” despite their Chinese market not traveling as much. 

The disruption in travel has meant that the brand has had to restrategize by catering more carefully to its local clientele. 

“We are outperforming our 2019 [sales] without the Chinese traveling. It is a very strong sign and makes us very optimistic for the future when China hopefully opens up to travel,” said De Vitis.

Rimowa is currently on a collaboration pause. “We all know there’s a fatigue around collaboration, so we need to be more clever,” revealed De Vitis, who hinted at a partnership with a “German connection” coming soon.

Moving forward, De Vitis wants to start spotlighting niche brands for an element of surprise after working with global brands in the past.

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Hot Summer Bags

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Rimowa Goes Back to Its German

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad