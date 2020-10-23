MILAN — Roberto Cavalli has appointed Fausto Puglisi as its creative consultant, confirming a WWD report on Oct. 22. Effective immediately, Puglisi will helm all design functions, which, since the exit of Paul Surridge last year, had been under the responsibility of an in-house design team.

“I am honored and proud to carry on the legacy of this extraordinary brand and, above all, to continue to support Roberto Cavalli’s image of glamour and refinement,” Puglisi said.

“I want to develop my ideas of inclusion, beauty, and amplify the dialogue between cultures, diversity, and multiplied aesthetics. This is a unique opportunity to write a new chapter in Cavalli’s history, continuing to celebrate the legacy of Italian craftsmanship and excellence.”

“Puglisi brings a wealth of experience. He is a designer capable of understanding and reinterpreting the legacy and essence of Roberto Cavalli,” said Ennio Fontana, who was recently named general manager of the company.

Puglisi will debut his first collection for the brand in January 2021.

Born in 1976 in Messina, Sicily, Puglisi launched his namesake label in 2010. His aesthetic is rooted in sexy femininity and a bold, flamboyant approach to fashion, embodied by his staple leather gladiator-inspired minidresses.

Along with animal prints, vibrant patterns, and ancient Roman references, his collections nod to baroque architecture and include sharp tailoring and glam-rock elements, such as sun embroideries and crucifix applications.