Rochas Fashion Is Returning to Interparfums

PARIS – Maison Rochas’ fashion and beauty businesses will be united under one roof at Interparfums SA.

The company said Wednesday that the Rochas fashion main line – including all of its marketing, communications and licensing activities – is to return to and be totally managed by Interparfums. Over the past two years the activity was run by partner company HIMCO, based in Bergamo, Italy.

Since 2021, HIMCO has overseen Rochas fashion’s development, which was formerly under creative director Charles de Vilmorin, who left the label in April after a two-year tenure.

HIMCO is to continue producing Rochas fashion as Interparfums steers Rochas into the future, the company said in a statement.

Rochas’ creative studio will design the brand’s spring 2024 collection, which is due to be shown during Paris Fashion Week in September.

Interparfums acquired the Rochas fashion and fragrance business from Procter & Gamble in March 2015.