×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: July 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Unveils New Store Concept on Madison Avenue

Fashion

Carolina Herrera to Open Palm Beach Boutique

Business

Kering Reshuffles Management

Rochas Fashion Is Returning to Interparfums

The fashion label has for the last two years been managed by HIMCO.

Rochas RTW Fall 2023
Rochas RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Rochas

PARIS – Maison Rochasfashion and beauty businesses will be united under one roof at Interparfums SA.

The company said Wednesday that the Rochas fashion main line – including all of its marketing, communications and licensing activities –  is to return to and be totally managed by Interparfums. Over the past two years the activity was run by partner company HIMCO, based in Bergamo, Italy.

Since 2021, HIMCO has overseen Rochas fashion’s development, which was formerly under creative director Charles de Vilmorin, who left the label in April after a two-year tenure.

HIMCO is to continue producing Rochas fashion as Interparfums steers Rochas into the future, the company said in a statement.

Rochas’ creative studio will design the brand’s spring 2024 collection, which is due to be shown during Paris Fashion Week in September.

Interparfums acquired the Rochas fashion and fragrance business from Procter & Gamble in March 2015.

Rochas Fashion Is Taken Back In House by Interparfums

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad