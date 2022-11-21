×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Catching Up With The Brooklyn Circus’ Ouigi Theodore 

Business

Farfetch CEO José Neves on Following His Luxury North Star

Beauty

Femme Fatale, the New Euphoria and Other Emerging Beauty Trends

Dance in Color: Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Her pieces were worn by the Royal Ballet’s principal dancers: Francesca Hayward, Mayara Magri, Fumi Kaneko and Yasmine Naghdi.

Roksanda A Diamond Celebration Royal Ballet
Valentino Zucchetti’s world premiere of “Prima" with costumes by Roksanda. Courtesy of Roksanda

LONDON Let there be color!

Roksanda Ilinčić sprung spring colors onto the dancers of the Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House for Valentino Zucchetti’s world premiere of “Prima,” a reinterpretation of Christopher Wheeldon’s “For Four” as part of the firm’s “A Diamond Celebration.”

Zucchetti invited Ilinčić onboard of his ballet to reflect the women-centric piece, which stars the Royal Ballet’s principal dancers — Francesca Hayward, Mayara Magri, Fumi Kaneko and Yasmine Naghdi.

“He wanted a female designer to tell this story through the costumes. It was such a pleasure to be invited to be part of this incredible journey,” said the designer, who worked with the Royal Ballet in 2020 on Cathy Marston’s “In Our Wishes.”

Related Galleries

“It was such a delight to be able to come together again for this very special project, creating a women-centered piece with an innovative design approach. Embracing this aspect all the way from discussing sketches and draping at my design studio to rehearsals at the Royal Ballet, we worked to challenge the ideas of what might be expected of classical ballerinas, incorporating modern cuts, fabrications and colors,” Ilinčić added.

Roksanda A Diamond Celebration Royal Ballet
Fumi Kaneko dancing in “Prima.” Courtesy of Roksanda

The costumes designed by Ilinčić stood out on stage even against the highly decorated crystallized set of George Balanchine’s “Diamonds.” Spirals in the form of a snail shell attached to above-the-knee dresses in lightweight fabrics in turquoise, sunny yellow and teal pirouetted with the dancers, as did a burgundy, pink and orange dress with a skirt of soft drapes, and the signature piece, a burgundy turtleneck maxidress with neon pink lining and trim, which in motion spun like an aerial silk performer.

“As the piece was hugely inspired by each individual dancer, bringing elements of their personalities to the stage, I truly enjoyed spending time getting to know them from an early stage until the final moment. We worked closely together from sketch to stage and the wonderful journey allowed a beautiful understanding of the choreography, emotions and message to evolve throughout,” Ilinčić explained about the process of designing.

Roksanda A Diamond Celebration Royal Ballet
Valentino Zucchetti’s world premiere of “Prima,” a reinterpretation of Christopher Wheeldon’s “For Four.”

Her aim was to create something that reflected a modern approach to the traditional context, allowing freedom of movement and a duality expressed through unusual color combinations and structures.

Ilinčić’s designs for her own label always carry a wave of performance. “I have always been drawn to ballet and dance in general — the art form and its movements has a very special way of inspiring me,” she said, adding that visiting the annual festival for modern dance back home in Belgrade, Serbia, holds special significance for her. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Hot Summer Bags

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Roksanda Designs for the Royal Ballet’s ‘A Diamond Celebration’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad