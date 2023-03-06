×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Stéphane Rinderknech Named Chief of LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics

Fashion

Stella Stages a Horse Show at France’s Oldest Riding School

Accessories

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Two for the Road: Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

The project, titled Phantom Syntopia, was inspired by van Herpen’s fall 2018 haute couture collection.

Iris van Herpen Phantom Syntopia
Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2018
Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2018
Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2018
Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2018
View ALL 17 Photos

LONDON A priceless, one-off, collaboration.

British luxury automobile maker Rolls-Royce has enlisted the help of Dutch courtier Iris van Herpen to create a one-of-a-kind bespoke Phantom Extended for a private client.

The project, titled Phantom Syntopia, was inspired by van Herpen’s fall 2018 haute couture collection of the same name, and has been in the works since the start of the pandemic — taking it three years to complete.

The North America client had requested an haute couture-inspired car. It’s a common practice for clients to arrive with an idea in mind.

Related Galleries

The Rolls-Royce team rolled with the concept and dove deep into the world of haute couture until they landed on van Herpen, an understated and extremely technical designer.

Courtesy of Rolls-Royce
Inside the Phantom Syntopia. Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

“At the very beginning, I made three different concepts and three different proposals. We did tests on all of them,” said van Herpen at Rolls-Royce’s headquarters in Goodwood, situated near Chichester, in the south of England. 

The final product is an iridescent vehicle that reveals purple, blue, magenta and gold undertones when viewed from different angles. The hood is decorated with a subtle swirling water motif that’s evident through van Hapern’s body of work. The bespoke coloring took more than 3,000 hours of testing.

The water weaving continues inside the car’s gallery and onto the starlight, where a single sheet of flawless leather was used and finished with 162 delicate petals hand applied by van Herpen’s couture team, who traveled to Goodwood to undertake the task. Adding a touch of bling is the 995 lit sparkling fiber optic stars, which is a Rolls-Royce house code.

Phantom Syntopia
The interiors of the Phantom Syntopia. Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

The two front seats are finished in gray leather and the rear seats are made of a specially made silk-blend fabric with a jacquard effect to imitate light reflecting on water at night, with white lambswool floor mats.

The Phantom Syntopia is the first vehicle to feature its own bespoke scent using cedarwood with added powdery notes of iris, leather, rose and mild lemon.

The car stands at 64.5 inches in height, 230 inches in length and 78.3 inches in width, and is a nuanced work of art — at first glance it seems uncomplicated and fuss-free, but it is Rolls-Royce’s biggest bespoke project to date.

“I’m quite selective in the collaborations that I’m doing, so I really took the time to understand more about the car and philosophy behind the designs here. I underestimated it when I started and I thought it would be shorter and easier,” said van Herpen of the grueling process. 

Courtesy of Rolls-Royce
A sketch from Iris van Herpen’s 2018 fall collection. Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

“It’s quite different to start a collection because this is an artwork that is set in stone. When I work on a collection, it’s all about having the interaction with the human body, the movement and the transformative elements from that. I really wanted to bring in movement here, but in a static way,” she added, referring to the water theme.

The process for a bespoke car begins at Rolls-Royce’s headquarters, where clients are met in the purple lounge with two images of its founders, Charles Rolls and Henry Royce, hung on the wall. That is followed by a tour into the design room filled with items for inspiration, including a guitar case, a blue windowpane suit, a saddle, a white plate printed with consultations, a toy motorboat and more.

In the same room there are examples of previous bespoke projects, such as a white leather seat decorated with the LGBTQ flag, black luggage trimmed with orange, customized headrests, a wall of different-colored threads and fabrics and a locked glass case containing various dashboard designs, which also features a black gallery scattered with diamonds that came as a result of a client providing the design team with a pouch filled with diamonds.

Courtesy of Rolls-Royce
Iris van Herpen inside the Phantom Syntopia. Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

The completion of a bespoke car is presented in a dramatic fashion inside a large studio with curtains. The Rolls-Royce team produces a short film about the project that’s unveiled behind the curtain with flashing spotlights and high electro-operatic music.

There’s no doubt that a Rolls-Royce client is a couture client — the stakes for showstopping creations remain at a high standard.

“The involvement of the client is so similar to working on a couture or wedding look. They are part of the whole development process and it’s really a moment that the client is looking forward to,” said van Herpen.

“What I learned the most is how powerful the experience of being inside a car can be. I did not have an experience like that before as I’ve mainly seen a car as a functional product, but it also gives the possibility to add details and such personal artwork while on the move which I was not aware of,” she added.

It was important to van Herpen that the finished product wouldn’t be something the client “gets tired of over time.” She wants the owner of the Phantom Syntopia to discover new nuances with each drive, she said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Hot Summer Bags

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Iris van Herpen Brings Couture to Rolls-Royce

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad