Russian Designer Valentin Yudaskhin Dead at 59

Valentin Yudashkin, the first Russian to be admitted to the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in 1996 before being excluded in 2022 for failing to condemn his country’s attack on Ukraine, died in Moscow on Tuesday at age 59.

His death was announced by Russian news agency Tass and confirmed by a company spokesperson.

The cause of death was given as cancer, a condition he had been battling since 2016, according to news reports. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Along with Vyacheslav “Slava” Zaitsev, who is considered his mentor and who died on Sunday, Yudashkin is seen as one of the best-known Russian designers of the late Soviet and post-Soviet eras.

Born on Oct. 14, 1963, in Moscow Oblast, the region surrounding the Russian capital, he studied garment design at Moscow Industrial College, graduating in 1986.

Yudashkin rose to prominence in the perestroika era by dressing Raisa Gorbachev, the wife of then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and is remembered for his theatrical style. He showed his couture designs in Paris for the first time in January 1991, catching the eye of international press and museums thanks to opulent cocoon designs inspired by Fabergé eggs, and opened his label in 1993.

WWD described him in 1995 during Moscow Couture Week as a designer “with elan, but also a wild imagination,” whose designs shown in Paris had included “thick horizontal channel quilting built into tubes which cover torso, arms and neck.”

In 1996, he became the first Russian designer to be admitted to the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture and would show intermittently on Paris’ couture week schedule for a number of years, becoming a guest member in 2016.

A 1997 feature on Yudashkin’s first store in his native country, next to his couture house on Ktuzovsky Prospect, highlighted “the entrenched position [he] occupies in the Moscow government circles” with the presence of then-mayor Yuri Luzhkov, who harbored presidential ambitions at the time.

In addition to couture, ready-to-wear and a denim line, he designed uniforms for national airline, Aeroflot, and his country’s Olympic and football teams in the ’90s.

A matryoshka he designed for Russian Vogue’s 10th anniversary celebrations in 2008 became the top lot of the evening, netting $100,000 for charity. It was also the year his designs marched in Red Square, when he presented uniform designs for all branches of Russia’s armed forces.

In 2022, his digital show was deprogrammed from the Paris Couture Week platform by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode over Yudashkin’s continued silence and position as an affiliate of the Russian regime.