Is the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards the night everyone wears their third favorite look? Well, they don’t have the international reach of the Oscars and Globes, and the red-carpet show isn’t even on TV. So what saved the night on Sunday? “Schitt’s Creek” chic.

Stylist Andrew Gelwicks, who dressed “Schitt’s Creek” maven Catherine O’Hara in Marc Jacobs’ shimmery orange crush of a column gown, credits the show’s wickedly cool costumes by designer Debra Hanson for encouraging people to have more fun with clothes and accessories. “It’s such a strong presence in the zeitgeist,” he said. “To be able to bring that out of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and onto the red carpet and into fashion is exciting for Catherine and the whole cast.”