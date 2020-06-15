Fashion films come in an array of styles and moods, some following the narrative arch of classic cinema, others veering off into the abstract and experimental.
Constanza Etro Cavalli, founder and director of the Fashion Film Festival Milano, selected the following as examples of different budgets and genres:
“Paused by Series” for Jil Sander by Wim Wenders
“JWA TV” by Michael McCool for JW Anderson
“Behind the Bag” by Gigi and Roy Ben Artzi for Pop & Suki
“High Tide” by Albert Moya for Dries Van Noten
“Vans Authentic/Slam Jam” by Marie Schuller for Vans
“All Under Heaven” by Rick Farin for Xander Xhou
“Eye for an Eye” by Marco Prestini for Gucci
“Legs are Not Doors” for Proenza Schouler by Harley Weir