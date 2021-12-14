Sara and Erin Foster Open First Favorite Daughter Store

Christmas came early for Sara and Erin Foster.

On Monday, the Los Angeles sister act opened the first brick-and-mortar store for their year-old sportswear brand Favorite Daughter.

Located in Beverly Hills on North Beverly Drive, the 1,000-square-foot store sells their full range of denim, including the sold-out Tower super-high rise style, Date Night draped blouses/bodysuits, slim-fit wool City Blazers with cotton cashmere ribbed cuffs, oversize cashmere-wool cable knit sweaters, bra tops and skirts, and logo loungewear. Prices are $98 to $398.

“We want to prove ourselves as an elevated clothing brand and this is the place to do that,” Erin said of opening on Beverly Drive, where Maje, Intermix and Iro are neighbors.

“We’re very lucky we have an unbelievable partner in Centric Brands, which means we have a financial partner who is all in,” she continued. “Our business is growing well.…We never even imagined we’d have any wholesale and we have these unbelievable partners in Nordstrom, Anthropologie and more to come. Having them really amplifies the business. This was the natural next step.”

The store was designed by model/influencer Fai Khadra, who used pink and pistachio hues and geometric room dividers to define the space, as well as natural elements like an impressive dried flower chandelier.

“I didn’t actually know he did design, then I found out he designed Kanye’s new offices,” Erin said. “I called him and thought he’d be too big time for us, but he was into it….We know ourselves and our personality and we didn’t want to have a muted space. He really quickly got that vision. His first rendering is exactly what this is.”

Favorite Daughter Courtesy of Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The Fosters grew up in L.A. around A-listers, including their father, music producer David Foster, and their former stepmother Yolanda Hadid. But they made their own way as models/actors, creating the VH1 mockumentary series, “Barely Famous” in 2016; collaborating with brands like the Outnet and Joe’s, and now as podcasters, discussing financial anxiety, investing, dating and more on their weekly program “The World’s First Podcast With Erin and Sara Foster,” as well as interviewing guests like CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash.

“We’re looking at a new world now where influencers and celebrities have these platforms and it’s a little bit of a litmus test to see can these girls move the needle in fashion. We have a couple years to prove ourselves,” Erin said.

The two have different personal styles, which is at the core of the brand DNA. Sara, 40, is more classic and put together in an ivory cable-knit cropped cardigan bra top and matching skirt set for the store opening party Monday night, while Erin, 39, is more rebellious in a rose floral bias cut skirt and matching square-neck, puff-sleeve top.

“We are not fashion designers, we have an incredible designer in Carla Calvello. We’re creative directors, we know what we like, what we wear and what our budget is,” Erin said. “We live in a world with a lot of fashion girls who buy The Row and Saint Laurent, which we love, but we don’t spend that kind of money on fashion. So we wanted to create a brand where you feel like you can go to parties and be with all those girls and still feel good about yourself even though you are not in those high-end brands.”

Kate Hudson, Sara Foster, Allison Wise and Jennifer Meyer. Courtesy of Stefanie Keenan/Getty

They have focused on delivering quality for the price.

“We pride ourselves on quality, but when you’re new, not many people are going to trust you to buy a $400 cashmere sweater online. To be able to come in and touch and feel everything, and see the tailoring is important. If people walk in here and say, ‘Oh my god, the quality is really good,’ that’s all we want,” Sara said.

On Monday night, with tequila cocktails flowing, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe and other friends dropped by to shop. “They’re my best friends, and I want to do more with them,” said jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who collaborated with the designers on a “favorite” nameplate necklace.

Centric Brands emerged from bankruptcy in October 2020 when Blackstone Group took a majority stake in the business. Favorite Daughter launched in December 2020.

“This is our baby, it’s digital first, and we’re learning so much,” said Suzy Biszantz, group president of Centric Brands, who oversees Joe’s, Hudson, Hervé Léger, Buffalo and Favorite Daughter, among others. “We started out collaborating with Erin and Sara on Joe’s Jeans, and we liked them so much we realized they needed their own thing,” she explained of how denim was the impetus for the brand and still is the category driving sales.

Favorite Daughter sells online, through wholesale channels and through a partnership with Graduate Hotels, which during October and November brought experiential pop-ups to properties at four college campuses — Vanderbilt, Old Miss, the University of Arizona and the University of Michigan.

“Sara and Erin go and connect with the consumer and show what they are trying on. There are people who drive for two hours and come wearing their Favorite Daughter. Then we see all the beautiful [social media] content, and we see it impact sales on our site,” Biszantz said of their appeal. “I listen to their podcast and they are super-smart and savvy. Fashion is part of their lives, but they’ve also invested in women-owned and -founded companies like Bumble, where they worked as creative heads. And people are interested in them as investors.”

Centric opened a 25,000-square-foot space in downtown L.A.’s Arts District last year, with a distinct brand space for Favorite Daughter.

“We’re going to double the business next year,” said the executive, not ruling out more stores and out-of-the-box retail touch points in the future. “We want to do interesting and innovative things in how we bring the brand to people.”