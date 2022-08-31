×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday Digital Daily: August 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Burberry Said Talking to Designers, Including Daniel Lee

Sustainability

Lawsuits and Legislation Are Trying to Clean Up Fashion’s Greenwashing Problem

Accessories

Luxury Footwear Is Standing Tall

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander Mcqueen Is Coming to Paris Fashion Week

The showroom will be hosted at Soho House Paris.

Yoav Hadari fashion show
As part of Sarabande’s spring 2023 showroom, designer Yoav Hadari will be presenting their collection to wholesale clients and international press. Courtesy of Sarabande Foundation

LONDON — The Sarabande Foundation founded by the late fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen will host its first designer showroom during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29 at Soho House Paris.

The display will include presentations from its fashion and jewelry designers. As part of Sarabande’s spring 2023 showroom, designers Paolo Carzana and Yoav Hadari will be presenting their collections to wholesale clients and international press.

Sarabande jewelers Conor Joseph, Emily Frances Barrett and Mairi Millar will also be showing their pieces for sale. 

Joseph and Millar have collaborated with Carzana and Hadari on special pieces.

Related Galleries

“It’s been a dream to offer a free showroom for the designers in Sarabande for a long time,” said Trino Verkade, director of Sarabande, adding that “while London has a wealth of creative talent, Paris is the holy grail for sales and visibility. We decided to arrange the showroom about a month ago, after a conversation with the designers in the studio on their ambitions and the costs associated.”

Sarabande designer Paolo Carzana will be making their London Fashion Week debut with the support of the BFC Newgen at the Old Selfridges Hotel on Sept. 17. The collection is dedicated to Lee McQueen, titled “Imagine we could be the ones to change it all.”

Sarabande designer Paolo Carzana will be making their London Fashion Week debut with the support of the BFC Newgen at the Old Selfridges Hotel on Sept. 17. Courtesy of Sarabande Foundation

Carzana has used donated fabrics from Alexander McQueen and Joanna Johnston and tapestry sponsored by Welsh mill Melin Tregwynt, as well as bamboo silk, Pinatex pineapple leather and recycled polyester tulle. He collaborated with fellow colleagues Mairi Millar on jewelry; Semin Hong on textiles, and Nasir Mazhar on hats.

“It was important to include a mix of designers and jewelers, and within that include those who would benefit the most from the showroom based on current business size and their collection,” explained Verkade on how she handpicked the designers.

“All of the designers showing are creating exciting collections but they have a creative and commercial variety. Being stocked in global boutiques and leading retailers is the next stage in their distribution strategy.”

The mission for Verkade at Sarabande is to invest in new designers, nurturing and growing their businesses with them.

“We need new creative ideas that are fresh and perhaps challenging. And we also need to be able to work with younger designers in a more flexible wholesale model,” she said.

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Hot Summer Bags

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad