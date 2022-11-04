Sarabande Set to Hit Miami Beach, With Second U.S. Fundraiser on Nov. 28

LONDON — Sarabande, the foundation established by Lee Alexander McQueen to support emerging artists and designers, is set to take Miami Beach on Nov. 28.

The London-based organization will host a fundraising dinner at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach to mark the start of Miami Art Week. The dinner comes six months after the organization hosted its first major event in New York, “Dream With Sarabande,” at The Standard High Line.

Trino Verkade, director of Sarabande, described the dinners as “family events which communicate our mission to support artists with fearless creativity who need our help to realize their visions.”

Francesca Amfitheatrof, president of the American Friends of Sarabande, said “finding your voice, leaving a mark, pushing your boundaries — that’s what Sarabande helps artists to do. Imagination will be the invaluable currency of the future and that is what Sarabande nurtures.”

Sarabande’s future aim is to bring its physical format to the U.S. with studio, gallery and education spaces in New York City.

The organization has so far supported more than 150 fashion and jewelry designers, painters, sculptors, videographers, performance artists and more, including Craig Green, Molly Goddard, Auroboros and Bianca Saunders.

The creatives receive subsidized studio space, mentoring and scholarships. Their goal is to create art and also make connections, forge collaborations and build peer-to-peer communities.

Ahead of the New York dinner last May, guests were encouraged to join in a live figure drawing of two Sarabande artists dressed in larger-than-life suits, known as Squishes.

At dinner, the tablecloth was illustrated with each guest’s name. It also featured cheeky doodles, while each place setting had an artsy plate that each guest got to take home. The plates were designed by Sir Ridley Scott, Alexander McQueen, Jake Chapman and Amfitheatrof and made by one of the oldest bone China suppliers in England.