Savile Row Tailor Huntsman Creates Capsule Collection for Women

LONDON — Savile Row tailor Huntsman is nodding to Women’s History Month with a capsule collection that focuses on its female clientele.

While Huntsman has long made bespoke pieces for female clients, ranging from Queen Victoria to Elizabeth Taylor to Nicole Kidman, this is the first time it has set out a collection of designs.

The Huntswoman of Tomorrow collection has been designed in collaboration with the creative director, editor and stylist Susan Bender Whitfield, and the sustainability platform Ethical Era with a focus on versatility and longevity. Bender Whitfield worked closely with Huntsman’s head of womenswear, Magdalena Handwerker, on the project.

Together, they’ve created six signature jackets inspired by a woman from the Huntsman archives, which span more than 170 years. The daywear, evening and special occasion looks have names such as Bette, Marlene and Hepburn, after the actresses Bette Davis, Marlene Dietrich and Katharine Hepburn.

The styles all have a cinched waist; a choice of “generous” lapels, and high armholes for comfort and ease of movement, Huntsman said.

“Recognizing the importance of individuality in bespoke tailoring, Susan and Magdalena have designed this collection to evolve with the requirements of each client. These signature looks invite interpretation and customization for a wardrobe that can continue to grow,” the brand said.

A bespoke jacket with hand-embroidered lapels, part of the Huntswoman of Tomorrow collection by Huntsman. Courtesy Image

The jackets have features including detachable organza cuffs; bellow pockets inspired by those of a classic shooting coat; collars with Swarovski crystals; hand-embroidered shawl lapels, and easy-tie belts that extend from the bottom of the jacket to form a train.

Huntsman said it has worked alongside Ethical Era to ramp up the collection’s sustainable credentials.

The Bette jacket is made from black barathea biodegradable wool, and the company said its aim is to “highlight the individuals who make it all possible, from the farmers who produce the materials to the consumers who purchase them.”

Huntsman said its ethical fashion initiatives revolve around the use of natural and easily biodegradable fibers, recognizing that the business is responsible for protecting human and natural rights.

The company is taking bespoke orders, starting with the spring 2022 season, in London and New York. Prices start at 5,000 pounds for the signature bespoke jacket, with accessories beginning at 600 pounds.