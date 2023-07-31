‘Say Yes to the Dress!’ Star and Kleinfeld Plan First Out-of-state Trunk Show

As fans of “Say Yes to the Dress!” can attest, shopping at Kleinfeld’s New York flagship is an experience.

But soon the one-outpost retailer will be taking its “white glove bridal experience” to the south Florida luxury salon Lola Dré with a two-day trunk show. That will be a first in Kleinfeld’s 80-plus year history and an initiative that the New York City institution aims to replicate with other partners around the globe.

Before scheduling the Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 trunk show at the Jupiter, Florida, bridal boutique, Kleinfeld had been searching for nearly two years for the right partner with a comparable level of customer service and assortment, according to executive vice president and chief operating officer Marissa Rubinetti. The 35,000-square-foot Manhattan location in Chelsea reels in thousands of shoppers from the tristate area, as well as international shoppers and out-of-state ones. The upcoming event offers those who haven’t been able to travel to New York to get the Kleinfeld treatment.

Randy Fenoli, Princess Cruises’ New Weddings Program special guest on June 22, in New York City. Getty Images for Princess Cruise

An added attraction will be the presence of stylist and bridal designer Randy Fenoli, who is a scene stealer on TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress!” Styles from his signature bridal collection, which is sold at Kleinfeld, will be among the offerings. Aside from bringing a certain amount of star power, Fenoli has extensive bridal industry experience, a caring approach with brides, and plenty of knowledge about weddings and matrimonial style.

”He’s just a lot of fun. Brides seems to trust his opinion on things. One of the reasons why our brides trust Randy so much is because he is going to tell it straight — just like it is,” Rubinetti said.

Seventy to 80 brides are expected at Lola Dré, whereas a two-day trunk show at Kleinfeld typically draws nearly 200 clients. The company typically has about 45 trunk shows annually and the majority of its wedding gown sales are driven by those events. The Florida one will be smaller than the norm due to the New York flagship having more dressing rooms and a heftier sales staff.

Declining to project sales for the trunk show, Rubinetti said, “This is a pilot program. We’ll be sending our best stylists and most exclusive designs to the store.”

Lola Dré shoppers will find dresses from Tony Ward, Rivini, Maison Signore, Nicole + Felicia, Estee Couture and a variety of other higher-end and designer brands, with many styles retailing for upward of $4,000.

The exerior of Kleinfeld Bridal New York location in 2013. Courtesy of Hudson’s Bay

One of the reasons that Kleinfeld was “so keen on the location is because business is booming in south Florida,” Rubinetti said. “We hand-hold our brides through every step of the journey. We plan to bring a ton of experience to the table. It’s always been our mission to help our brides perfect their wedding day look. The goal is to take what she would experience in the New York store and replicate that in a store outside of our area.”

Both Kleinfeld and Fenoli are actively broadening their respective reach. Kleinfeld recently launched a signature fashion jewelry collection that is suitable for brides and non-brides and is being sold via Amazon. Later this year Fenoli will be taking his know-how to brides out to sea. As Princess Cruises’ brand ambassador for love and romance, he will host a bridal fashion-themed cruise in December and will develop a signature wedding package exclusive to The Love Boat, as in the ’70s sitcom of the same name. Although Kleinfeld is “not ready to embark upon that journey just yet, there are always future opportunities to work with Randy,” Rubinetti said.

In the meantime, Kleinfeld will be on the lookout for potential retail partners for white glove-level trunk shows. “We would love to share the magic of Kleinfeld’s with brides worldwide. We hope to find partners that match our dedication to elevated service. But it’s really important for us to find the right partners like Lola Dré,” Rubinetti said.