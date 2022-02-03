×
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Alberta Ferretti: From Gowns to Cars

Fashion

Versace Men’s Fall 2022

Business

A More Focused Capri Holdings Posts $322M Profit

Selfridges Focuses on the ‘Self’ With Upbeat Campaign, Store Takeover

Selfridges is encouraging customers to care for themselves, and for the planet, with a series of upbeat events and installations.

LONDON — Selfridges is tuning into the wellness and mental health zeitgeist with an in-store takeover campaign called Superself, part of the Superfutures creative theme for 2022.

The focus of the campaign is on self-care, positivity and what the store is calling “feel-goodness.”

It will invite customers to listen to positive podcasts and music and step into “A Safe Trip” pods by Sensiks, which offer an integrated, multisensory experience aimed at reducing stress. Lifestyle and beauty products will be curated for a “future-ready mindset.”

The windows of the Oxford Street flagship will invite passers-by, via QR codes, to “try a new kind of retail therapy,” “pick up some good vibrations” and “have a safe trip.”

Over four days in February, the French artist Juliette Minchin will take up residence in one of the store’s most prominent windows, on the corner of Orchard Street, and create a work-in-progress installation.

Emma Kidd, Selfridges’ acting creative director, said Superself is about exploring ways to help customers “live brighter,” from feeling good to living more sustainably.

Emma Kidd, Selfridges' acting creative director, said Superself is about exploring ways to help customers "live brighter," from feeling good to living more sustainably.

Today Selfridges launches Superself, a project that puts the self and inner well-being at the centre of the shopping experience in the pursuit of 'feel-goodness', offering customers a new kind of retail therapy. SUPERSELF takes visitors on a journey of uplifting self-discovery and nurturing self-care, both in stores and at Selfridges.com. From February 28, through SUPERSELF, customers will be invited to try a number of therapeutic experiences ranging from confidence coaching, creative breakthrough with an award-winning hypnotherapist, to breathwork sessions, as well as empowerment sessions called Self-Power, to unlock limiting beliefs. This new kind of retail therapy which was devised by Selfridges in close partnership with The Stack World, will also include sex therapy sessions with a clinical psychologist and psycho-sexologist working across the sexuality spectrum (including LGBTQ+) to evaluate and reset a couple's or an individual's sex life through a Sex Life MOT. Booking for all retail therapy sessions is live now at Selfridges.com. From today, however, customers across all Selfridges stores (and an online in an adapted version) can experience Sensory Reality by Sensiks, a safe and drug-free multi-sensory psychedelic trip, utilising VR, that stimulates the senses to optimise mental well-being. The 10-minute session within the Sensory Reality Sensiks pod facilitate a deeper connection with the self and has been the object of multiple scientific research studies and clinical trials demonstrating its efficacy against forms of addictions, PTSD and anxiety. It's the first time it is ever been made available to the public in retail space. SUPERSELF is the first instalment of Selfridges's creative theme for 2022 called SUPERFUTURES, an exploration of tomorrow in the making and an invitation to customers to co-create the future with the retailer.
A VR experience at Selfridges, which is launching a new campaign around self-care and improvement. Image Courtesy of Jason Alden

“We’re reconsidering retail therapy, connecting our customers with self-development therapy and coaching sessions, from sex therapy to confidence coaching to gut health and nutrition,” said Kidd, adding that the store wants to help people be their best selves via fitness, food, sustainability, beauty and creativity.

The store is working in partnership with the entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid and her platform The Stack World, which wants to promote gender equality, and increase the global gross domestic product of the “women’s economy.”

In the next weeks, Selfridges will be inviting DJs to create “feel-good sounds” in the beauty hall, and organizing a run club, self-help sessions, confidence coaching and “sex life reboot” classes.

The store is also introducing 15 ingestible and vitamin brands, and putting a focus on beauty and relaxation rituals and light therapy.

Superself recalls another Selfridges takeover from nearly a decade ago. That one was called “No Noise,” and was aimed at getting frazzled shoppers — and the general public — to slow down, breathe deeply and sit still.

There was a Silence Room, a dimly lit carpeted studio with soundproof walls and benches where people could sit and meditate during store opening hours. 

Selfridges also dotted private meditation “pods” throughout the store — including the staff canteen — where people could sit and take part in a guided, 10-minute meditation session wearing headphones.

There was also a Quiet Shop, which was stocked with products, such as Vaseline jars and Levi’s jeans, that were stripped of their branded packaging.

A year later, in 2014, Selfridges was leading the conversation once again with the launch of The Beauty Project, a forward-thinking takeover that was all about body positivity, size inclusivity and diversity in beauty, fashion and lifestyle.

