LONDON — Selfridges is making room for some post-pandemic positive vibes, hosting Christopher Kane’s clothing and accessories collection More Joy as a pop-up in the Atrium of the Oxford Street store.

The space opened Monday and will run for four weeks before moving to Selfridges stores in Manchester and Birmingham.

The space carries the debut More Joy x Le Specs sunglasses collaboration, the exclusive More Joy Mantra Collection, and an edit of Christopher’s favorite literature in the Sex Book Store.

Emblazoned with the “Be open to the joy you deserve” message, the space and collection are looking to promote self-realization through positive affirmation.

Jeannie Lee, Selfridges’ head of women’s wear, said the Atrium is the retailer’s key women’s wear fashion destination, and the store wants to use it “to highlight the most exciting stories of the season. This is where we are able to really spotlight [what] we care about,” she said.

Last September, Selfridges transformed the space into an Oxfam charity shop with Bay Garnett, and has also opened the Atrium to takeovers from brands including Pangaia and Gabriela Hearst.

Lee described the More Joy Atrium takeover as one of Selfridges’ “most exciting to date, and the perfect way to welcome the brand into our women’s wear edit in Oxford Street.”

The More Joy logo first appeared on Christopher Kane’s fall 2019 runway, and has since developed into the brand’s second line with the aim of offering everyday, well-designed products ranging from T-shirts, hoodies, swimwear and slides to eyewear and home accessories such as mugs, coasters, water bottles and yoga mats.

Prices range from 25 pounds for a face mask to 395 pounds for a silk robe. Totes cost 30 pounds, while a deck chair is priced at 295 pounds.

‘’We need More Joy now more than ever,” Kane said. “Selfridges is the perfect partner to help us share that. Exclusive jersey, must-have pool slides and Breton pieces sit alongside classics from previous seasons.”

The More Joy collection, inspiration and typeface comes from “The Joy of Sex” books, with Kane first using erotic illustrations from the books on marabou-trimmed dresses and tops in his fall 2018 collection.

Kane continues to design a ready-to-wear line although, like many designers in London, he’s pared back his output to two collections a year.

During lockdown last year, he also rediscovered his love of painting, He spent hours in his garden in East London creating artworks ranging from imaginary portraits to abstract pieces bursting with bright colors and glitter.

“It’s my creative outlet, filled with my fears and anxiety. This is what I did to just get through lockdown,” said the designer of his vibrant artwork.

For the spring 2021 collection, Kane created a small capsule of one-of-a-kind pieces based on his lockdown art.