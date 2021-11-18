×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Sex Sells at Browns for Spring 2022

The British retailer is getting ready to launch a bold new-season edit, all about sexy dressing, up-and-coming brands — and "going all out."

Christopher John Rogers
Christopher John Rogers

LONDON — Browns is back in full force, and feeling very optimistic about the upcoming season.

“We actually had moments when we kept wondering how everything could actually be that good?” said Ida Petersson, the British retailer’s buying director, of the September catwalks. She spoke about the “electrifying” experience of going to fashion shows again and designers channeling all the pent-up energy of the last two years of lockdown into newness, bold color and an extra dose of fun. “They really pushed their imagination the extra mile.”

The retailer is embracing this new energy and taking a bold approach with their buys — gone are the days of neutral-hued loungewear, slippers and flat boots. The focus has quickly shifted to Y2K style: decadent partywear, artisanal crochet pieces — and sex.

Related Galleries

“There was this energy in the air and people came together to sell sex essentially,” said Petersson.

Head of women’s wear Heather Gramston added that barely-there dressing was the “overarching trend of the season, graded by how much skin you are willing to show.” Pioneering the trend were LaQuan Smith, with his cutout bodysuits; Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who embraced “overt sexiness” with his sparkly mini numbers; LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka, as well as more established names like Rick Owens with his “tougher take on sexy.”

All these names will feature prominently in the Browns spring 2022 edit, as will leather corsets from Knwls and Marine Serre’s Clueless-inspired mini tweed suits — which blend the sexy trend with nostalgic Y2K dressing.

LaQuan Smith RTW Spring 2022
LaQuan Smith, spring 2022 Rodin Banica/WWD

“That kind of nostalgia feels very relevant right now and it has been fueled even further by the Free Britney movement,” added Petersson.

Team Browns is standing behind the mega brands, too, and had particular soft spots for Balenciaga; Miu Miu’s miniature skirts; Saint Laurent’s sharp tailoring, and Loewe’s cracked egg heels. But unlike many of its competitors who are doubling down on heritage names and all the classics, Browns is keeping young, niche names as “the heart and soul of what [they] do.”

“The Pradas and Celines of the world are wonderful to work with, but working with young designers is what we really burn for,” said Petersson, adding that the business is aiming for up to 50 percent of its buys to be made up of up-and-coming, independent labels. “But you have to keep progressing those targets. With so much talent out there, why not flip the tables eventually? Why not make it 85 percent?”

The retailer is also very hot on “taking care” of these young brands and has a dedicated department for helping up-and-coming names with merchandizing, pricing, as well as production, alongside the external agency Bear Scouts. “Young brands are vulnerable and need to feel supported. They have the talent but sometimes the problem is that they might not have the money to produce the collection right. We don’t want to take people on and then have to take a step back because they were rushed or didn’t have the right resources,” said Petersson.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2022
Miu Miu, spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Browns also supports young labels by pre-paying them for production to avoid compromising their cash flow, a stark contrast to bigger players like Net-a-porter, which have set 90-day payment terms for all brand partners as of last month.

There will be more than 68 new names in the spring 2022 edit, including the likes of Christopher John Rogers; partywear brand Poster Girl; Feben, who is a former costume designer and worked on Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” film; Budapest-based Aeron; shoe label Haus of Honey, and Alhuwalia, who has unveiled her first women’s wear range for spring 2022.

The biggest highlight for Petersson was Copenhagen based A. Roege Hove, known for her intricate knits and sustainability credentials. “It was a real electric moment at her debut show in Copenhagen last summer — standing ovations all around,” she said.

Elsewhere the retailer is growing its lifestyle departments, from kids to home and sport.

What started as a small experiment in homeware has become a full-blown department, with more than 80 brands and a new focus on tablescaping with brands like Ginori, Maison Balzac and Foundrae, the fine jewelry brand which will soon be debuting its first range of plates.

Sport is another big focus, and the aim is for Browns to become a “one-stop shop” for as many sport disciplines as possible, from golf, and tennis to running, cycling and ski. The latter is having a particularly strong momentum with new sustainable names like Erin Snow Skin and exclusive après ski capsules by Balmain launching soon.

A. Roege Hove spring 2022
A. Roege Hove, spring 2022 @aroegehove
Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Browns Goes All Out For Spring

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad