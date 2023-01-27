×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Business

LVMH Confident on Chinese Recovery

Sindiso Khumalo to Take Her Colorful, Playful Textiles, Designs to & Other Stories in April

Based in Cape Town, Khumalo is the latest designer to collaborate with & Other Stories, which belongs to H&M Group.

A look from Sindiso Khumalo's limited-edition collection for & Other Stories.
A look from Sindiso Khumalo's limited-edition collection for & Other Stories. Courtesy

LONDON — Sindiso Khumalo, the Cape Town-based sustainable textile designer, is set to bring her punchy colors and retro designs to high streets worldwide through a collaboration with & Other Stories, WWD has learned.

The limited-edition collection of dresses, swimwear and accessories has been made from materials including organic cotton, recycled cotton and linen. It will launch in April in selected & Other Stories stores, and online. 

The prints, as always, are based on Khumalo’s hand-painted watercolors and collages, and inspired by the designer’s South African heritage. The sun-drenched images for the campaign have also been shot in South Africa

Related Galleries

Khumalo said the starting point for the collection “was the materials themselves, and ensuring they were sourced in a more sustainable way.”

She added that her “hopes and wishes are to shine a light on African design, and the magical nature of our enigmatic continent. Another goal is to communicate to the customer the importance of the materials when building your wardrobe, showing that clothing made from materials sourced in a more sustainable way can be bold and playful. We want to open up a sustainability conversation with more people.”

A look by Sindiso Khumalo for & Other Stories. The collection launches in April.

Karolina Ekman, Co-Lab manager, & Other Stories, said the retail brand has “so much love” for Khumalo’s “evocative designs and storytelling about Africa. But we also admire the brand’s focus on sustainability and dedication to social equality and female empowerment.”

Khumalo studied architecture at the University of Cape Town before moving to London where she worked with David Adjaye. She later went on to study for a master’s in Design for Textile Futures at Central Saint Martins.

She founded her eponymous label in 2015, and regularly draws inspiration from her Zulu and Ndebele heritage, and her original home of Kwazulu Natal.

“Clothing can be a form of medicine. It can evoke emotions and make you feel strong, alive and empowered. That’s what I want to bring to my designs, making women feel empowered, exceptional and unique. I love the idea of clothing embodying an element of good fortune when you buy them — be it in the print or the color,” she has said.

In 2020, Khumalo was among the eight finalists for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers. In that pandemic year, LVMH temporarily transformed the prize into a solidarity fund for the emerging brands in its orbit. Instead of vying for a main prize of 300,000 euros, the eight finalists each received 40,000 euros.

Later that year Khumalo scooped the Green Carpet Fashion Awards’ title of best independent designer.

Khumalo has spoken on sustainability in fashion at the United Nations and the European Development Forum.

She has also presented her designs at Milan Fashion Week and exhibited at places such as The Smithsonian Museum of African Art in Washington, the Louisiana Museum in Denmark and the Zeitz Mocaa Museum in Cape Town. 

With ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles, & Other Stories is a division of H&M Group. It has 70 physical stores in 24 markets including Europe, the U.S., the Middle East and Asia and offers online stores in 33 markets. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Hot Summer Bags

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sindiso Khumalo to Design Collection for & Other Stories in April

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad