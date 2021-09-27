Sir Jony Ive, Marc Newson to Design for Ferrari

MILAN – In a marriage of speed and slick design, Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson have signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari.

The two will be working with Ferrari on behalf of LoveFrom, their new creative collective, although it’s still unclear what, exactly, they’ll be designing.

Given their past innovations both at Apple, and in product and industrial design, their creations are unlikely to be fashion and accessories, but rather something on four wheels.

Whatever they do will likely be electric, too, given the European Union’s ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

As part of the deal, Ive will also be joining the Exor Partners Council. Exor is the Agnelli family holding and the parent of the publicly-quoted Ferrari.

The news puts paid to rumors late last year that Ive was set to take over as Ferrari’s chief executive officer. The job eventually went to Benedetto Vigna, who officially joined the company earlier this month.

Members of the council are asked to lend their experience, advice and expertise to Exor with regard to new business opportunities and strategies.

Ive left as Apple’s chief design officer in 2019 and, as reported, was working with his old friend and colleague Newson on forming LoveFrom.

In addition to his independent design career, Ive is also chancellor of London’s Royal College of Art, while Newson continues to design for a variety of brands. In the past he has turned his hand to furniture, watches, phones and space ships.

Ferrari is zooming ahead on the design front, having staged its first runway show earlier this year at its headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The collection was designed by Rocco Iannone, Ferrari’s new brand diversification creative director, who joined the company in 2019.

Ferrari has also opened new flagships, designed by the London firm Sybarite, in Maranello and Milan, and is continuing its relationship with Puma for Scuderia Ferrari Formula One products and with Giorgio Armani for the racing team’s formal attire.

As reported, Sybarite shook up the Ferrari retail concept, removing the Ferrari name from the new stores’ signage, keeping the famous prancing horse logo, and putting the focus on Italian design. The team even dreamed up immersive experiences geared toward families and multiple generations of Ferrari lovers.