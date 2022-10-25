×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Skims to Receive Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Company cofounders Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede and Emma Grede will accept the award on Nov. 7 at Cipriani South Street.

Kim Kardashian in Skims
Kim Kardashian in Skims. Courtesy Photo

Skims will receive the inaugural Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The Innovation Award recognizes a fashion visionary, leading with technology and innovation in branding/marketing, social media, customer engagement, performance or product development, that shapes how customers are shopping for fashion.

Skims cofounder and creative director Kim Kardashian, cofounder and chief executive officer Jens Grede and founding partner and chief product officer Emma Grede will accept the award at this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony on Nov. 7 at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan, New York.

Related Galleries

Founded in 2019, Skims offers underwear, loungewear and shapewear. In a story last spring about the company’s pilot program of a two-hour delivery in Southern California, Kardashian told WWD, “Innovation has been so important to me since the day we launched Skims. Every way we advance the brand is based on the needs of our community.”

The company continues to innovate, expand its selection and introduce categories at accessible price points, looking to connect with women of all ages, sizes and backgrounds.

Last January, Skims revealed it had raised $240 million in a series B funding round, led by Lone Pine Capital, bringing the brand’s valuation at that time to $3.2 billion. D1 Capital was also an investor in that round, as well as existing backers Thrive Capital, Imaginary Ventures and Alliance Consumer Growth, as reported. The additional capital was earmarked to innovate in new categories, open brick-and-mortar Skims stores and expand abroad.

“Fashion relies on true visionaries to push the envelope and propel our industry forward,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA. “With Skims, Kim, Emma and Jens have pioneered new technology in the process of reinventing the concept of solutions-oriented shapewear. Together with our CFDA Fashion Awards partner Amazon Fashion, which is a continuous innovator on behalf of customers, the CFDA is incredibly proud to honor Skims with the inaugural Innovation Award.”

Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said, “The Innovation Award is an opportunity for Amazon Fashion to honor the visionaries who have been instrumental in evolving the industry and shaping how customers are shopping for fashion.

“This year we’re excited to not only unveil our newly established Innovation Award with the CFDA, but to also present the award to Skims. Similar to how we work at Amazon Fashion, Skims works backward from the customers’ latent needs to innovate on their behalf and provide the solutions they’re seeking, to make shopping easier and more delightful. We look forward to this year’s CFDA’s Fashion Awards and to continue our joint mission with the CFDA to champion American talent.”

In a joint statement from Skims, the partners said, “Skims is delighted to be recognized as the first recipient of the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion. Thank you to the CFDA and Amazon Fashion for acknowledging our efforts in the industry as we continue to innovate to find solutions for all customers.”

To mark the CFDA’s 60th anniversary, the awards will be cohosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Hot Summer Bags

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Skims to Be Awarded Inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Presented by Amazon Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad