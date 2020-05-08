Kohl’s is repurposing a Snapchat augmented reality campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this spring, the retailer built a virtual closet using Snap’s augmented reality technology. The digital showroom has since been updated to include ath-leisure pieces, allowing Snapchatters to browse Kohl’s loungewear as they shelter-in-place and purchase items without leaving the app. The feature is now live in the U.S. via the Snapchat carousel.

“As a reaction to our new environment, we’ve had to change many of the things that we do on a regular basis, including the way we engage with our audiences on social media. This virtual closet experience has given our audience a chance to experience the products they’re shopping for right now in a new way,” said Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer of Kohl’s, in a statement.

Like other social media platforms, Snapchat has experienced a spike in usage during COVID-19. From February to March, Snap Inc. saw a 36 percent increase in Snaps sent with a Lens, an 18 percent increase in playtime with Sponsored Lenses and a 22 percent click-through rate with Sponsored Lenses.

Snap Inc. is seeing increased interest in its AR features from brands during the pandemic. WWD previously reported on L’Oréal becoming the first beauty company to partner with Snap Camera.

