Social Studies: Week of May 11

WWD rounds up the best fashion Instagrams of the week. Keep posting!
Marc Jacobs
- But really, who is she?
Who is she? Who was she? Who does she hope to be? The good news is that @airinum is taking pre orders again on their masks. The bad news….hmmmmm. #theboysintheband #boyskeepswinging #betsey #KLUTEcute #JettboyJettgirl #backtomyroots #loveisabattlefield #wheretheressmoke @marcjacobsbeauty #MJAW2013 #sparc’ll #legendsknownocodes #eyedontknow #whatdoIknow #staysafe #stayhome #tothineownselfbetrue #turning #spreadlove #makehe(art) #gratefulnothateful #essential #GRATITUDE #FAITH 🧚🏼♂️
Lucky Brand
- Get grooving with Lucky Brand #WinFromHome
How old is too old to TikTok? Play along with us to #WinFromHome. Follow @luckybrand. Post a photo or video completing the challenge by 4pm PT. Tag @luckybrand + #WinFromHome for a chance to win denim and insta-fame! Our favorite submissions will be posted to our story, and one lucky player will win a grand prize with 25 runner ups receiving free denim DAILY! Because when you win, we all win. Find full rules and regs at link in bio.
Maggie Marilyn
- Honey, the pup, greets customers at the reopened Auckland store
We’re open and Honey is ready to greet you! 💕 Our Auckland store is now open our usual hours of 9-5 weekdays and 10-2 Saturdays. Click and collect will also be available from today! We will have a contact register on entry, store capacity will be limited to 3 people at one time and we will ensure the best hygiene practices at all times. If you have any questions let us know! We can’t wait to see you all! xx
Olivia Latinovich
- The higher the hair, the higher the hat @sashafro
Vera Wang
- Vera’s take on the #StayAtHome challenge
Aurora James of Brother Vellies
- Cooking therapy with Aurora James
👩🏽🍳 Cooking & Coping • finally decided to stop hoarding my banana bread recipe to myself after 10 years. I’ve found a lot of joy and comfort in cooking during this time. For years of my life I would only cook for other people, never myself. As Women so much of what we’re taught to do and be is centered around pleasing others. I’m glad in some small way that I have been forced to please and break bread with myself. I have been eating and preparing this bread since I was 8 years old. It’s a ritual process for me. Im sharing because hope it can be that for you too. I love you! 🍌🍞💌 interview via @forbes
Glenn Martens of Y Project
- Glenn gets catty
Ricardo Tisci
- Tisci’s own family #pigiamaparty
S.R. Studio LA
- PIY: Plaid-It-Yourself!