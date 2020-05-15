Social Studies: Week of May 11

Since we’ve been quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social media has taken an expected, albeit much needed, turn to realness.⁣ ⁣ Take @brittanyxavier for example, who is very adamant in using her platform for a greater good. “We are all trying to fight this pandemic the best way we can, and Anthony and I knew we were in a position to give back even more now because we could actually make the guards with our at-home 3-D printer,” she said. “We’ve always given back (monetarily), but when I showed on my Instagram and TikTok the guards we were making, and more and more health-care officials were asking for them, we knew we couldn’t stop. We didn’t want to stop.” ⁣ ⁣ The unexpected phenomenon here is that because of her good deeds, to which she did wholeheartedly and without expectations, her brand partnership deals have also increased. Companies are embracing her for everything the term “influencer” stands for: to actually influence.⁣ ⁣ No matter if you’re a brand or an influencer, it’s time to put authenticity and creativity with your messaging at the forefront. It’s time to look at the bigger picture and show how you are giving back to your community. It’s time to really engrain in our heads, “It’s cool to be kind.” More so, it’s time to look up and realize when the authenticity-star, philanthropic-star, and creative-star align, business will undoubtedly soar. What’s better than a win-win situation?⁣ ⁣ At the link in bio @idaliasalsamendi Idalia shares insights into how influencers are leveraging social media to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.