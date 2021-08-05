NEW HOME: Post-IPO Soho House is in expansion mode, with members’ clubs opening soon in Rome, Tel Aviv and Paris; new co-working spaces across London — and most recently its first venture into physical retail.

The private members’ club, loved for its shabby chic interiors aesthetic, is readying the opening in September of the first flagship store for its growing homeware business, Soho Home.

Located on the King’s Road, in London’s Chelsea area, Soho Home Studio will stock the label’s full homeware collection and also offer interior design services, a program of workshops and events, and a rotating gallery of member collaborations.

The heritage building, previously a chapel, spans 6,000 square feet and overlooks the area’s buzzy Saatchi Gallery.

“We were drawn to the beauty of this historic building and its fantastic location,” said Aalish Yorke-Long, managing director at Soho Home. “This is the first time our members and customers will be able to experience the full Soho Home collection in one space and meet with our expert team of interior designers. The Studio will draw on all the best elements of the Soho House lifestyle; customers can eat, drink, create and enjoy a series of events.”

Claire Barber, director of asset management at property owner Cadogan, said the mix of “beautiful, tactile products” and Soho House’s approach to hospitality and experiences fit in well with the spirit of the neighborhood, which has a more local feel and has fared better than other London shopping thoroughfares during the pandemic.

Recently, the area has also seen luxury flagship openings by the likes of Ralph Lauren and Burberry, as well as new hospitality concepts including The Cadogan Arms and Beaverbrook Town House.

After raising $420 million, Soho House started trading on the New York Stock Exchange mid-July under the name of Membership Collective Group. The shares fell 9.6 percent on the first day, opening at $14 before dropping to $12.66. They since have rebounded, rising to about $14.60.